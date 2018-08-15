Sentry Scouts: Security — A Recap

August 15, 2018

Sentry Scouts Meetups are organized by software developers for software developers, about the future of building and using software. Sign up for the next Sentry Scouts Meetup or enjoy a video of a past Meetup.

Or do both. Or do neither. Or simply become paralyzed by choice and take a nap.

Security, the focus of our fourth Sentry Scouts Meetup, is like a Snuggie, in that they both begin with “S” (one of the top 26 letters of all time) and provide a sense of comfort. Also similar to a Snuggie, poorly done security can leave you in a tangled, frustrating mess. We’ve all been there, right? As the issues become more complex and public, companies are learning from their mistakes and placing more emphasis on security.

In case you haven’t heard, Sentry Scouts are an opportunity for like-minded friends and professionals to swap stories around a faux campfire (a fauxre, if you will). Don’t worry — we also provide plenty of camp-related non-pizza snacks and drinks to go around. We gathered a fine group of security experts:

At its very core, security is about separation: keeping the people you want and denying those you don’t want to access your website, data, and so on. As Nate Lindstrom (formerly of Yahoo! and Salesforce, currently at AWS) explained, “it’s a balance of how tightly you lock things down for bad guys versus people who actually want to use the product.”

Instead of focusing all security efforts on not being attacked, GitHub’s Jamesha Fisher suggests mitigating risk and creating a usable product that people feel secure using. One step toward creating that secure, usable product is understanding user behavior. Specifically, as Sarah Harvey of Square points out, gaining the ability to predict what users are going to do with the product. In parallel to user behavior is understanding internal security assets, including software, machines, and data. Companies should pay close attention to where these assets are stored and who has access.

Professional Paths to Security

Just as companies take many paths to their security strategy, our panel of experts has also traveled unique routes. Aisling Dempsey of NCC Group wasn’t in tech before joining a coding bootcamp. From there, Dempsey found a consulting firm that was willing to take a chance on someone who would learn on the job. Calvin Liu (Ventura Enterprise Risk Management) transitioned into a security role when a social media company co-founder asked him to join the team, giving Calvin an excuse to put his 80’s MMO RPG hacks and bug-finding to use.

Even the day-to-day work of security professional varies. While some read Request for Proposal documents all day and answer questions to clients, others focus on improving documentation and building out services. However, most of our panelists solve security issues that other engineers don’t have to worry about. Harvey, for example, focuses on a “combination of writing software and coordinating with leads to understand what customers’ (other engineers internally) requirements are.” Regardless of role specifics, security professionals are “constantly learning [and] trying to understand what’s happening in the world,” as Liu explains.