We've redesigned Sentry!

January 27, 2013

Today we’re excited to announce that Sentry has an all new look. After listening to your feedback, we were able to package together a design that boasts a more consistent look, clearer navigation, snappier real-time, and much more. In addition to improving existing functionality, we’ve also introduced a couple of neat error monitoring features.

Activity Stream

The group view now has a handy activity stream that shows you how an event has changed over time.

Easier to read dashboard

We’ve reorganized the dashboard to display more information at a glance.

Better team support

Teams are now a central part of the Sentry experience. Instead of being just an attribute of a project, teams are now the hub for managing projects and team members. If you belong to multiple teams, you’ll now have a dashboard for each of them.

Event browser

Now you can quickly jump through similar events with the inline event browser.

More integrations

Sentry now integrates seamlessly with many of the tools already in your stack for a superior bug tracking workflow:

GitHub

Campfire

HipChat

Grove.io

Bitbucket

JIRA

IRC

Pivotal Tracker

Sprint.ly

Trello

Feedback

We’d love to hear your thoughts on the new redesign, as well as your ideas and suggestions for future versions of Sentry.