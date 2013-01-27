We've redesigned Sentry!
Today we’re excited to announce that Sentry has an all new look. After listening to your feedback, we were able to package together a design that boasts a more consistent look, clearer navigation, snappier real-time, and much more. In addition to improving existing functionality, we’ve also introduced a couple of neat error monitoring features.
Activity Stream
The group view now has a handy activity stream that shows you how an event has changed over time.
Easier to read dashboard
We’ve reorganized the dashboard to display more information at a glance.
Better team support
Teams are now a central part of the Sentry experience. Instead of being just an attribute of a project, teams are now the hub for managing projects and team members. If you belong to multiple teams, you’ll now have a dashboard for each of them.
Event browser
Now you can quickly jump through similar events with the inline event browser.
More integrations
Sentry now integrates seamlessly with many of the tools already in your stack for a superior bug tracking workflow:
- GitHub
- Campfire
- HipChat
- Grove.io
- Bitbucket
- JIRA
- IRC
- Pivotal Tracker
- Sprint.ly
- Trello
Feedback
We’d love to hear your thoughts on the new redesign, as well as your ideas and suggestions for future versions of Sentry.