Sentry Spotlight: Readability

June 7, 2013

In perhaps our favorite interview of the day, Philip Forget, CTO of Readability, tells Dev Toolkit that Sentry is crucial to keeping their tech up and running:

We lean heavily on Sentry for [error monitoring](https://sentry.io/features/) which provides us with a real time view of system health and, almost more importantly, the impacts of new deploys as they happen.

Read more about the challenges Readability faces and the tools they use to solve them in the full interview.