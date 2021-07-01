Jamstack June: A Recap
Like any jam session, Jamstack June must end. But not before we reprise a few of our greatest licks of the month:
Our Next.js SDK monitors your Next.js projects to capture errors, automatically upload source maps, and trace errors to the commit that broke your code — all so stack traces look like your original code.
We teamed up with Netlify to walk you through how to build, deploy, and monitor your Next.js applications.
What makes JavaScript great is also what makes it frustrating to debug. Find out why debugging Javascript sucks — and what you can do about it.
And this month, we’ll be riffing on ways you can trace performance issues from the frontend to the backend — stay tuned. In the meantime, drop us a line at our forum or on discord. And if you’re new to Sentry, you can try it for free today or write to sales@sentry.io to get started.