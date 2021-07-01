Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on HackerNews

Jamstack June: A Recap

Like any jam session, Jamstack June must end. But not before we reprise a few of our greatest licks of the month:

hero-nextjs

Our Next.js SDK monitors your Next.js projects to capture errors, automatically upload source maps, and trace errors to the commit that broke your code — all so stack traces look like your original code.

We teamed up with Netlify to walk you through how to build, deploy, and monitor your Next.js applications.

Sentry Video

Watch on YouTube

What makes JavaScript great is also what makes it frustrating to debug. Find out why debugging Javascript sucks — and what you can do about it.

And this month, we’ll be riffing on ways you can trace performance issues from the frontend to the backend — stay tuned. In the meantime, drop us a line at our forum or on discord. And if you’re new to Sentry, you can try it for free today or write to sales@sentry.io to get started.

Your code is broken. Let's Fix it.
Get Started

More from the Sentry blog

ChangelogCodecovDashboardsDiscoverDogfooding ChroniclesEcosystemError MonitoringEventsGuest PostsMobileMoonlightingOpen SourcePerformance MonitoringRelease HealthSDK UpdatesSentry
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.