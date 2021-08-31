Performance Monitoring in GraphQL

August 31, 2021

Enrique Fueyo Ramírez is the Co-founder and CTO of Lang.ai. Here’s a post on how him and his team at Lang.ai instrumented performance monitoring for GraphQL resolvers.

Tech Stack

At Lang.ai we use Sentry in our systems for Error Monitoring and recently added Performance Monitoring

Lang.ai’s User Interface is a React App using a GraphQL API.

We use Apollo to connect the frontend and the GraphQL backend.

Problem

Some months ago we started experiencing some degradation in a few graphql queries. The queries were complex (big) queries and it was tricky to debug which part of the request was slowing down the response.

Goal

We wanted to monitor the performance of each Graphql Resolver.

Ideally, we wanted to monitor the performance of every resolver without explicitly adding it (we didn’t want to proactively add a start and stop lines of code all around our functions’ bodies).

Solution

Create a Sentry transaction for each graphql request.

Each Sentry transaction is initialized with its own context. Create a Transaction

import * as Sentry from '@sentry/node' ; import { Transaction } from '@sentry/tracing' ; import { Transaction } from "@sentry/types" ; export interface Context { transaction : Transaction } export async function createContext ( ) : Promise < Context > { { const transaction = Sentry . startTransaction ( { op : "gql" , name : "GraphQLTransaction" , } ) return { transaction } ; }

Add a span for each resolver

To intercept the life-cycle of each resolver and create and finish a span, we needed to create an Apollo Plugin.

import { ApolloServerPlugin } from "apollo-server-plugin-base" import { Context } from "./context" const plugin : ApolloServerPlugin < Context > = { requestDidStart ( { request , context } ) { if ( ! ! request . operationName ) { context . transaction . setName ( request . operationName ! ) } return { willSendResponse ( { context } ) { context . transaction . finish ( ) } , executionDidStart ( ) { return { willResolveField ( { context , info } ) { const span = context . transaction . startChild ( { op : "resolver" , description : ` ${ info . parentType . name } . ${ info . fieldName } ` , } ) return ( ) => { span . finish ( ) } } , } } , } } , } export default plugin

And then we have to connect all the pieces on server initialization

import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server-micro" import { createContext } from "./context" import SentryPlugin from "./sentry-plugin" const apolloServer = new ApolloServer ( { context : ( { req , connection } ) => createContext ( { req , connection } ) , plugins : [ SentryPlugin ] , } )

Once your server starts receiving requests it will send every transaction info to your configured Sentry account. You should see something like this:

And you can also see the detail of each individual transaction with its resolvers:

One last consideration

We could have created the transaction directly in the plugin, inside the requestDidStart function and omit any references to the Context . But, if we make the transaction accessible from the Context , each resolver can access it and we can create more spans inside the resolvers for more fine grained information.

Accessing the transaction from the resolver should also be helpful for Sentry’s Distributed Tracing.