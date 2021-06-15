Find the Root Cause Faster with Trace View and Trace Navigator

June 15, 2021

Like a bratty teenager, traditional monitoring answers your questions, but does so in a terse, unhelpful manner:

Why is my page slow? Guess it’s the API call. It’s a 504 thing — you wouldn’t understand.

Ok, so why is the API call slow? Ask your DB query. Gosh!

You need a better conversation with your code — one which gives you contextual clues about your application’s performance. And that’s what we’ve delivered with our new Trace View and Trace Navigator features.

Connect your slow-loading dots with Trace View

Trace View gives you a throughline between transactions across all your projects. Now you can follow poor performance to its root cause by drilling down into the details of a single trace as well as crisscrossing between front- and back-end transactions in that trace.

For example: say you have a React single-page app, and it makes a call to a backend API in Python, which then queries the database. By using Trace View, you can see how your code progresses from the initial call to the final query — and see how related errors react to each other in context.