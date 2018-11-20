November 20, 2018

Sentry Scouts: Machine Learning — A Recap

Our data is being collected all the time, from our search histories to our spending habits. Creepiness aside, there's actually a science behind this data collection and the learnings it uncovers. That science is the topic of our August edition of Sentry Scouts — machine learning (ML). We gathered a group of learned (heh) experts: Our panelists traveled various paths to ML, but the common marker was a curiosity for how humans make decisions. At some point along the way, our panelists discovered that, as Anamita Guha explains, ML helps "decipher what humans are doing before they even know." In that case, ML would probably be able to predict that you are about to read (and enjoy) the following takeaways from Sentry Scouts: Machine Learning.

AI is what you say when you’re trying to get money from people. ML is what they say when they’re trying to hire you. Anand Kulkarni Crowdbotics

Machine learning vs. artificial intelligence ML might be a popular buzzword, but the exact definition isn’t always clear, especially when compared to artificial intelligence (AI). Panelist Anand Kulkarni summed it up by saying “AI is where we can be 20 years from now. ML is what we can do today.” He also added, “AI is what you say when you’re trying to get money from people. ML is what they say when they’re trying to hire you.” Any way you look at it, ML and AI are intimately entwined. Guha imagines a nested relationship, with AI encompassing ML, which in turn surrounds deep learning. “AI is the desire for computers to [have intelligence].” ML is how we go about giving computers that intelligence. Measuring success While ML is a science, it’s not quite an exact science (yet). Sunil Mallya implores anyone working with ML to “look at [ML] like any problem, and define your objective.” He also warns against having unreal expectations. People often expect ML tests to be perfect every time, but that’s simply not the case. Instead, use a standard baseline for measurement. Or, as Alexandre Robiquet advocates, “focus on minimizing the error.” Mallya also explains that ML is always improving — or learning if you will. As the machine itself learns, the baseline should evolve. Always ask for feedback and use it to make improvements to the tests.

Code and algorithms are only as good as the people building them. Anamita Guha IBM Watson