Devs Just Wanna Have Fun (and also to Code): Our First Sentry Scouts Meetup

February 8, 2018

Editor’s note: This is a recap of our recent January Sentry Scout’s event at our offices in San Francisco from our Developer Evangelist, Chloe Condon. If you’re interested in attending our next event, it’s coming up on February 21st and the topic is DevOps.

This title of this post has been my personal mantra while planning our monthly Sentry Scouts meetup. I’ve been working in tech for most of my adult life, and I’ve spent time at my fair share of both stellar and not-so-stellar meetups, product announcements, and conferences.

Meet-ups in general are like burrito places in SF: there’s a lot of them, but only some of them are memorable, good, and have the sort of quality salsa that makes them worth a return visit.

Here at Sentry we’ve set out to create the sort of meet up you’ll look forward to taking part in each month. You likely saw our super campy (pun intended) video showcasing this, but in case you didn’t, you can take a peek here 🏕. Ultimately we’ve made a promise to never pitch you, feed you cold pizza or warm beer, make you bored, or (despite our meetup name) force you to sell girl scout cookies.

You’ll be happy to learn that we kept these promises at our inaugural January meet-up!

What was the evening like? Allow me to paint you a picture. And also to show you some actual pictures.