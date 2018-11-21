Sentry at AWS re:Invent

November 21, 2018

Sentry will be at AWS re:Invent on November 26 through 30 in Las Vegas. We hope to see you there! Unless you’re not going, in which case we hope to see you somewhere else at a different time.

There are a couple of ways to meet with us at re:Invent. You can:

Visit our booth

You’ll find us at booth #611, near the entrance to the Expo hall at the Venetian. Come by to:

See demos of new Sentry features

Pick up a pair of very nice Sentry socks — and maybe some buttons too, if you’re lucky

Ask questions of our very experienced team

Learn how to do things with Sentry that you didn’t previously know you could do

Laugh at all the mildly funny jokes you’ll hear

Or you can:

Schedule a meeting

If you’d like to set aside some extra time to meet with us to ask deeper questions or have a longer conversation, reach out to sales@sentry.io and we’ll set something up.

Sentry and AWS

Sentry works with virtually every language and platform. This remains true whether you’re hosting your app in the cloud with AWS or down here on earth with bare metal. Learn more.