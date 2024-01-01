Blog
Sentry Scouts: Bots — A Recap

Events
We held a Sentry Scouts Meetup in June, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Bots. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Read on

Sentry at AWS re:Invent

Events
Sentry will be at at AWS re:Invent on November 26 through 30 in Las Vegas. We hope to see you there! Unless you’re not going.
Read on

Sentry Scouts: Machine Learning — A Recap

Events
We held a Sentry Scouts Meetup in August, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Machine Learning. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Read on

Sentry Scouts: Security — A Recap

Events
We held our fourth Sentry Scouts Meetup in April, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Security. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Read on

Sentry Scouts: UX — A Recap

Events
We held our third Sentry Scouts Meetup in March, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on UX. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Read on

Sentry Scouts: DevOps — A Recap

Events
We held our second Sentry Scouts Meetup in February, but never wrote up a recap about our excellent panel discussion on DevOps. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Read on

Welcome Rick Scouffas

Events
Rick Scouffas joins the Sentry team
Read on

Devs Just Wanna Have Fun (and also to Code): Our First Sentry Scouts Meetup

Events
We held out first Sentry Scouts Meetup in January. There were a lot of highlights.
Read on

Shared Issues are Changing for the Better

Events
We're breaking our current implementation of Shared Issues to make this feature even better.
Read on

Why We're Canceling Forge: Supporting Wildfire Recovery & A More Expansive Vision

Events
Everyone at Sentry has been so saddened by the devastating wildfires in Northern California.
Read on

Forge by Sentry: Better With Friends

Events
Save 20% on Forge passes when you bring your friends. Or represent your community with a scholarship.
Read on

Announcing Sessions at Forge

Events
We’ve just announced more speakers and sessions for Forge by Sentry, an event about the future of software development.
Read on

Introducing Forge

Events
Forge is a 2-day event focused on shipping software.
Read on

2016 Fall Events

Events
The Sentry team is ending the year with a few more conferences up our sleeve and we’re super excited to be hitting the road once again.
Read on

Guest Post: Sentry at Opera Software

Events
Learn how Opera uses Sentry to monitor for errors in their backend services, including how they built an open source tool, sentrycli, to help triage Sentry errors.
Read on

Sentry 2016 Spring Conference Schedule

Events
Sentry team members are packing their bags and heading out on the road! We’re sending representatives to conferences all around the world…
Read on
