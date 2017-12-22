12 Days of Integrations — Trello

December 22, 2017

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, or pour-over artisan coffee.

Our twelfth featured integration is Trello.

As we reach our twelfth and final day of integrations, it’s worth noting that Trello is the third Atlassian service we’ve highlighted with an ornament and gif in this series (along with Bitbuket and Jira). This is truly an incredible pinnacle of business achievement that rivals being included in whatever list Forbes happens to be running this week.

Trello enables super easy collaboration on projects across teams and organizations. And with Sentry’s Trello integration, you can create Trello cards with a single click from within a Sentry Issue. Now other developers in your org can help triage errors instead of just expecting you to do it.