12 Days of Integrations — Segment

December 21, 2017

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, or pour-over artisan coffee.

Our eleventh featured integration is Segment.

Our integration with Segment is arguably the ultimate integration in that it’s an integration whose sole purpose is to make it easier to integrate your own product with Sentry and many other services (their one API gives you access to over 200 other tools). We’re talking levels upon levels upon levels of integrating here. We’re through the looking glass people. That’s so meta. Etc.

Aside from the incredible opportunity this provides to say the word integration three times in every sentence, the power of Sentry’s integration with Segment is that Segment can help collect all your client-side data for Sentry automatically without the need to install our client library. Once Sentry is enabled in your Segment settings, Segment will asynchronously load Raven.js (our browser JavaScript client) to your page without touching the code in your application.

Is Sentry already very easy to set up? Absolutely.

Does this make it even easier? Absolutely.

Are we only typing questions here that we can answer with absolutely? Nope. That was just a coincidence.

When you enable Sentry in your Segment settings, Segment’s content delivery network will take around 5-10 minutes to start delivering errors to Sentry. It’s worth noting here again that these will only be JavaScript errors. Other platforms would still need to be set up using our language-specific SDKs.

How does it work?

Of course, for any of this to function you’ll have need to already be using the Segment API. Learn more about that here. Once this API is connected, you can easily use any of Segment’s supported integrations.

Assuming that’s in place, then all you do is toggle a switch in Segment to start using Sentry to track JavaScript errors. That’s it. There are other settings you can change within their service, but Segment does a better job describing those than we ever could.

With Sentry + Segment we heard you liked integrations so we integrated with a… ugh, no, we’re not going to use that meme.