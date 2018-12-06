12 Days of Partners — Travis CI

December 6, 2018

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California and wear it almost every single day anyway).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many partners with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, pour-over artisan coffee, or pour-under artisan coffee.

Problems with your code are inevitable. You know this. I know this. Those people standing over there know this. That’s why you treat these problems as very evitable and use Sentry to quickly catch exceptions that happen in your production code.

And that’s also why our first featured partner is Travis CI.

Travis CI is a very simple way to test and deploy your projects. Simply sync your GitHub projects with Travis CI, and you’re ready to go. Honestly, it will take you less time to set your projects up with Travis CI than the time you just spent reading this paragraph.

Sentry gladly runs its automated tests with Travis CI. When the results are ready, Travis CI helpfully posts them to the PR on GitHub. As you may be aware, Sentry supports a large number of programming languages, and we’re also open-source. As a result, we need to test against several platforms and environments in parallel.

For example, server changes are tested against three databases (MySQL, SQLite, and Postgres), and the Python SDK against 24 combinations of different versions of Python, Django, Flask, etc. Travis CI allows us to run these tests efficiently, while providing useful results.