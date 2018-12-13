12 Days of Partners — Datadog

December 13, 2018

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California and wear it almost every single day anyway).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many partners with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, pour-over artisan coffee, or pour-under artisan coffee.

Is it really fair for any company to be able to use the word “dog” in their name? While other companies are out here calling themselves things like “Doobly” and “Yibb-Tstll” and “The Nameless Mist”, Datadog gets right to the point. What do people need? Data. What do they really like? Dogs. Hence: Datadog. More companies oughta mention cute, beloved animals in their names. Maybe we should start calling ourselves Monitoringkitty.

Datadog is a monitoring service that seamlessly aggregates metrics from a large number of supported integrations. They connect with SaaS and cloud providers, automation tools, monitoring and instrumentation, databases and common server components, and services like Sentry.

Datadog uses those connections to aggregate and centralize data where you can access, monitor, and control it (instead of having it control you — that’s no fun). As you can imagine, Datadog is especially good at helping teams observe and operationalize cloud and microservices infrastructures.

And that’s why our sixth featured partner is Datadog.

Like Sentry, Datadog never loses sight of why their product exists — to make money. Errr, we mean to serve the end-user. Stephen Boak, Senior Product Designer at Datadog, explains, “when we’re watching a backend system and when we’re looking at performance metrics to understand how the system is behaving, we’re really just trying to understand the interaction between our system and our users.”

Did you know that Sentry seamlessly integrates with Datadog? We’ve mentioned it a few times (including here, here, here, and even here, and we’ll gladly tell you all about it again.

With Sentry’s Datadog integration, you can capture events and errors directly within your Datadog dashboards and quickly uncover relationships between your errors and system performance. You can also use Datadog to create custom dashboards that show off events and data from our service. New errors are also automatically forwarded and will appear on your Datadog event stream — alongside notifications from all your other integrated services — enabling you and your team to take immediate action.