12 Days of Integrations — JIRA

December 8, 2017

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, or pour-over artisan coffee.

Our second featured integration is JIRA.

Every application has bugs. You know this; that’s why you’re reading this blog. We also know this; it’s the main reason we exist. Seems like we’re pretty much on the same page here.

Of course, knowing that bugs are a regular occurrence doesn’t make them any less annoying. Dealing with errors can throw a real wrench into the week. There are sprints to finish and fixing bugs isn’t contributing to the burndown chart.