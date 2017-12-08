12 Days of Integrations — JIRA
It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California).
To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, or pour-over artisan coffee.
Our second featured integration is JIRA.
Every application has bugs. You know this; that’s why you’re reading this blog. We also know this; it’s the main reason we exist. Seems like we’re pretty much on the same page here.
Of course, knowing that bugs are a regular occurrence doesn’t make them any less annoying. Dealing with errors can throw a real wrench into the week. There are sprints to finish and fixing bugs isn’t contributing to the burndown chart.
But here’s a question: what if we treat bugs as part of the development process? We all just admitted in the first paragraph that we know they’re inevitable. Why not treat them as inevitable and embrace them — using them as your first chance to iterate — instead of acting shocked every time they come up?
One way to do that is by ensuring your error monitoring is front and center, living alongside your sprint planning where it can be treated as part of the process. That’s why we directly integrate with JIRA, so that errors are front-and-center as you’re creating user stories and issues, planning sprints, and distributing tasks across your software team, instead of shunted off to the side where they may or may not get dealt with.
How does it work?
There are two ways to connect JIRA with Sentry. Either as part of JIRA Service Desk via our add-on or through a direct integration with JIRA project and issue tracking.
For Service Desk:
-
Install the Sentry for JIRA add-on from the Atlassian Marketplace. Don’t be taken aback when you see we have four stars there. This isn’t Yelp. Atlassian uses a four star system, which means we’ve collected all the available stars.
-
When that’s done, go to Configure and select which of your Sentry organizations you’d like to connect.
-
All done. Now any issues encountered by your users will automatically show up as issues in Service Desk.
For JIRA project and issue tracking:
This is activated at the Project instead of the Organization level. So you’ll start by going to Project settings within Sentry for any and all Projects you’d like to link to JIRA. Then you’ll:
-
Go to All Integrations, find JIRA on that list, and click Configure.
-
Click Enable Plugin, which is one of the more self explanatory buttons around.
-
Fill in the requested information and save it.
All done. This will not automatically add issues to JIRA. Instead, it will give you the option to create JIRA issues directly from your individual Sentry issues. In this way you can determine which issues are important enough to pull into JIRA and which aren’t.
With Sentry + JIRA, may all your sprints be merry. *wink*
*post fades to black*