12 Days of Integrations — GitHub

December 11, 2017

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, or pour-over artisan coffee.

Our third featured integration is GitHub.

Over the ages, humankind has pushed code through a rich variety of methods. For example, engineers among early hominids used a series of grunts and punches to make updates to the very first fires (most of which were written in a precursor to C. I believe they called it BC).

Even with the foggy distance of history, what these cave folk did is not all too far removed from the much more modern (and awesome) lasso tricks Old West engineers performed to release the code needed to properly dig a well. Nor is it all that far removed, for that matter, from using a kind of digital typewriter connected to what is essentially an intelligent television set to release JavaScript updates that allow customers to purchase novelty Star Wars glassware from your website.

In our modern world, more code is pushed through GitHub than through any other system. You know GitHub. You probably use GitHub. It has by far the most recognizable logo / mascot in the tech industry with the Octocat (brought to prominence by Sentry’s very own Creative Director) and is among the 50 most popular sites on the internet according to Alexa. Considering GitHub is very specifically for developers, this is remarkable.

Our integration with GitHub enables you to do several things beyond our usual error tracking and monitoring: