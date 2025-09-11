Back to Blog Home

How we used Sentry’s User Feedback widget to shape Logs throughout beta

Jasmin Kassas image

Jasmin Kassas -

How we used Sentry’s User Feedback widget to shape Logs throughout beta

How we used Sentry’s User Feedback widget to shape Logs throughout beta

At Sentry, we build in public and we move fast. But moving fast means we don’t always get everything right on the first try. That’s where feedback comes in: it helps us validate what’s working, spot what’s missing, and catch issues we wouldn’t always see through error tracking alone.

When we launched the Logs beta a few months back (BTW, it just went GA last week, check it out), we wanted a way to catch what wasn’t obvious with our error and performance monitoring - things that were broken, failing quietly, or just confusing users. So we dropped Sentry’s User Feedback widget straight into the product.

That meant when developers hit friction, their feedback came with all the context we needed like release version, environment, URL, and even a Session Replay of what happened.

The result: Logs evolved faster, got more reliable, and turned into something developers (including us) actually wanted to use.

Turning feedback into features and fixes

The User Feedback Widget wasn’t just a box for collecting opinions, it shaped what we actually shipped during the Logs beta.

One clear example: auto-refresh. Developers kept asking for the log stream to update on its own. We knew it was important but hadn’t prioritized it until the feedback kept piling up in tagged submissions (tip: for a quick view into product-specific feedback, we filter on URL tags). That steady signal pushed it up the queue, and we shipped an auto-refresh feature that’s now live, going from feedback to feature in 4 weeks.

We also heard strong demand for Alerts, leading us to support log-based alerting, so users can get notified when important logs appear, like auth errors or missing configs.

But the widget isn't just for product requests, most importantly it helped surface critical SDK issues that weren’t immediately obvious through error tracking alone. It led us to identify and resolve:


Because feedback submissions include technical context like the environment, organization ID, project name, and URL, we were able to ship fixes across supported platforms and make Logs more reliable for everyone. So Logs behaves as developers expect, both in the frontend experience and within the underlying SDK infrastructure.

Best practices we followed (and recommend)

For a full best practices guide, see here.

What we learned and what’s next

We ship quickly at Sentry, but we also ship scrupulously. Embedding feedback right into the product, tying it to Session Replay, and routing it to the right teams meant we could act fast without cutting corners — and help us make decisions with real usage in mind, not just assumptions.

And every so often, amidst the bug reports and feature asks, we’d get a note from a developer just saying they loved what we shipped—which, honestly, is the best kind of validation.

Give Logs and the User Feedback widget a try and let us know what you think on Discord or GitHub. Or, if you’re new to Sentry, get started for free.

Share

Share on Twitter
Share on Bluesky
Share on HackerNews
Share on LinkedIn

Published

Sentry Sign Up CTA

Code breaks, fix it faster

Sign up for Sentry and monitor your application in minutes.

Try Sentry Free

Share

Share on Twitter
Share on Bluesky
Share on HackerNews
Share on LinkedIn

Topics

Logs
How Anthropic solved scaling log volume with Sentry

How Anthropic solved scaling log volume with Sentry

Listen to the Syntax Podcast

Of course we sponsor a developer podcast. Check it out on your favorite listening platform.

Listen To Syntax
© 2025 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.