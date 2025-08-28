The core KPIs of LLM performance (and how to track them)

A few months ago, I built an MCP server for Toronto’s Open Data portal so an agent could fetch datasets relevant to a user’s question. I threw the first version together, skimmed the code, and everything looked fine. Then I asked Claude: “What are all the traffic-related data sources for the city of Toronto?”

The tool call fired. I got relevant results. And then I hit an error: “Conversation is too long, please start a new conversation.” I had only asked one question.

The culprit was a huge JSON payload from the API that stuffed the context window on the first call. Easy fix once I saw it. But there are plenty of other ways an AI app without monitoring can go sideways: silent tool timeouts, runaway loops that spike token usage, slow retrieval, model downgrades that break JSON formatting, or plain old 500 errors.

Moments like these are why I’ve compiled a few key metrics I monitor to surface what matters quickly.

As Rahul put it, “Prompt in and response out is not observability. It is vibes.” A good KPI is not a raw counter. It is a directional signal tied to product outcomes, especially for AI agent performance metrics.

Think in three lenses:

Reliability: Is it working correctly?

Cost efficiency: Are we spending within reason?

User experience: Does it feel fast and responsive?

The metrics below map directly to those lenses, and to real failures you have probably seen: token spikes from a loop, a flaky vector DB dragging responses, or a quiet model change tanking output quality. They also align with common search terms like LLM evaluation metrics, LLM metrics, and LLM latency, so you can find the right guidance and help others find yours.

What & Why: Traffic volume is your heartbeat. A flatline suggests outage. A spike might mean a loop or flash crowd.

Tips:

Plot runs per minute or hour

Overlay deploys and feature flags

Alert on flatlines and sudden 10× jumps

Lens: Reliability, UX



A healthy pattern is a predictable daily shape with gentle growth after releases; investigate if traffic flatlines for 5 minutes, spikes 3x baseline for 10 minutes, or drops more than 50 percent outside quiet hours.

What & Why: Understand your model mix. A change in model routing can increase cost, latency, or failure rate.

Tips:

Bucket by model and version

Alert on volume shifts or routing anomalies

Lens: Cost, Reliability



Under normal conditions, your routing mix is steady and changes only with deploys or flags; dig in if any model’s share shifts more than 20 percent from the 7-day median or an unexpected version appears.

What & Why: Tools like search APIs, vector DBs, and functions are common failure or slowness points.

Tips:

Capture tool call counts and durations

Alert on spikes or timeouts

Lens: Reliability, UX



Aim for high success rates and a stable p95 duration; raise a flag if p95 climbs by 50 percent, timeouts exceed 1 to 2 percent, or new error classes cluster for a tool.

What & Why: Tokens directly drive cost and latency. Spikes often point to loops or prompt bugs.

Tips:

Track tokens/request, per model

Alert on outliers or hourly surges

Lens: Cost, UX



Typical behavior is stable tokens per request by route and model; investigate jumps of 50 percent, hourly token surges, or a growing tail near the 99th percentile.

What & Why: Cost climbs with traffic, token bloat, or model swaps. Catch spend spikes early.

Tips:

Calculate cost/model

Alert when daily budget or per-request cost thresholds are exceeded

Lens: Cost



Cost looks healthy when per-request spend tracks your target and daily totals stay within budget; react if cost rises faster than traffic or per-request cost climbs after a prompt or routing change.

What & Why: Full response time matters but first-token latency is what the user feels.

Tips:

Track p95, p99, and first-token latency

Alert on regressions compared to weekly baseline

Lens: UX



Good UX shows a steady first-token time and p95 within your SLO, with p95 roughly 3 to 4 times p50 at most; watch for first-token increases while totals stay flat, or a 20 percent p95 regression versus a rolling baseline.

What & Why: Break down generation into stages—retrieval, LLM call, post-processing. This isolates bottlenecks.

Tips:

Use spans or structured logs per step

Alert on max duration per stage

Lens: Reliability, UX



In a balanced run, no single stage dominates; investigate if one stage exceeds 60 percent of total time or its p95 jumps versus the 7-day baseline.

What & Why: Errors include tool call failures, JSON parsing errors, model timeouts, or misroutes.

Tips:

Group by error class

Alert on error % above threshold (e.g. 5%)

Lens: Reliability



Healthy systems keep error rate low and stable, with few parsing or timeout issues; act if overall errors exceed 5 percent or class-specific spikes appear, for example JSON parsing, timeouts, or 429s.

What & Why: Multi-agent orchestration gets complex fast. High depth often signals runaway loops.

Tips:

Track depth of calls per request

Alert on depth > 3 or abnormal fan-out

Lens: Cost, Reliability



For controlled orchestration, depth stays between one and three and fan-out is bounded; dig in if depth exceeds three, invocations per request surge, or tokens rise without matching user traffic.

What & Why: Handoffs indicate poor coverage or user friction. Rising handoff rate is a quality red flag.

Tips:

Log escalation events

Alert on handoff % increase

Lens: UX, Reliability



The target is a low handoff percentage trending down over time; investigate week-over-week increases or clusters on specific intents, routes, or models.

Most modern LLM-observability tools (like Sentry) expose these with minimal config, below are some dashboards and alerts you can set up in Sentry to keep track of these.

Here is a minimal Node.js example using the Vercel AI SDK. Once enabled, Sentry's AI observability captures model calls, tool executions, prompts, tokens, latency, and errors. You can then build alerts and dashboards around the LLM metrics that matter.

Click to Copy Click to Copy import * as Sentry from "@sentry/node" ; Sentry . init ( { tracesSampleRate : 1.0 , integrations : [ Sentry . vercelAIIntegration ( ) ] , } ) ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; async function aiAgent ( userQuery ) { const result = await generateText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-4o" ) , prompt : userQuery , experimental_telemetry : { isEnabled : true , functionId : "ai-agent-main" , recordInputs : true , recordOutputs : true , } , } ) ; return result . text ; }

With this setup, each agent run links to a full trace. That makes it easy to confirm a fix, for example a slow span improves, and to watch for regressions with alerts for p95 latency, tokens per request, and error rate.

You can find more information about the different AI agents and MCP monitoring tools in our documentation.

Beyond the default views we provide, here are a few examples of how you can instrument custom dashboards and alerts to help keep tabs on reliability, cost-efficiency, and user experience.

Having a clear understanding of cost across different models all in one single widget instead of going to the provider dashboards simplifies your operations. Pair it with an alert for high spend instead of waiting for the bill to come in at the end of the month.

Beyond cost it’s also really important to understand how each model is performing. The 3 data points that are useful to understanding user experience are:

Average AI response milliseconds to first chunk: how long it took before you got the payload from the LLM

P50 AI response milliseconds to finish: general user experience of a complete LLM response

P95 AI response milliseconds to finish: gives insight into anomalies you might want to look into

Overlay deploys and flags so KPI spikes line up with changes, which speeds up root cause analysis.

Start with tokens, cost, p95 latency, and error-rate alerts to catch costly regressions with minimal noise.

Keep operational telemetry, not prompts or outputs, so you meet privacy needs without losing the metrics your alerts depend on.

Hallucination and factual accuracy rate

Toxicity and bias scores

Retrieval precision and recall for RAG

User sentiment, thumbs up or down, CSAT

Hardware utilization, CPU and GPU

Prompt quality and versioning

Policy violation counters

You do not need dozens of charts. You do need the right performance metrics for AI agents: traffic, tokens, cost, latency, including first-token latency, errors, and a few orchestration signals. Audit your current observability setup against these LLM evaluation metrics, plug the gaps, and set a few sane alerts. If you already use Sentry for errors or traces, enable AI Agent Monitoring and see these dashboards in your own app. You can also check out or documentation for AI observability.