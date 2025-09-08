TL;DR: Error monitoring and crash reporting for all major gaming consoles is now generally available (plus, the v1.1 of our Unreal Engine SDK). Already convinced? Jump to the ‘What’s In The Release?’ section.

Over a decade ago, a customer hacked Sentry into their PlayStation 3 games. Fast forward to today, Sentry now supports thousands of game developers across web, mobile, and desktop.

The missing piece? Consoles. Developers asked for it. We built it. After launching in beta earlier this year, Console support is generally available across all major platforms, opening up new ways for developers to build and deliver great gaming experiences. Studios now have the tools they need to build, launch, and grow without drowning in crash dumps.

Also, it’s tightly integrated with our Unreal SDK, Unity SDK, and Sentry Native SDK for custom engines, and is already running in production at scale:

“Sentry’s crash reporting capabilities were critical to our launch of VALORANT on Xbox Series and PS5 consoles. Building a custom crash collection solution to support all our target platforms at Riot scale would be extremely complicated. Sentry solves that problem, allowing us to focus on making better games for our players.” - Daniele Giannetti, Riot Games Inc.

With this release, you can get the full context on fatal and non-fatal events (including full native crash support) across devkits and retail devices all in one place. No more manually pulling crash dumps, standing up recap servers, or juggling multiple crash reporting tools across platforms:

Here’s what’s included:

Readable stack traces to quickly identify what went wrong and where

Built-in symbol server so you can upload your debug files directly to Sentry

Custom symbol server support for many symbol server layouts, including a single, unified format

Tags and device context like console model, build number, region, and device state to better understand whether problems are occurring in specific geos, releases, or on certain hardware

Screenshots of crashes so you can see exactly what the player saw before an issue occurred

Note: Support for Sentry’s game console access is a paid feature. We will review the pricing and details with you during the verification process.

Supported Hardware: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One

How We Capture Crashes : You can collect fatal and non-fatal events on devkits and retail devices via a port of sentry-native to Xbox.

Access: You can get started using Sentry by requesting Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) Middleware access. To learn more, refer to the docs.

Supported Hardware: PlayStation 5 ( Note : We’re working on PlayStation 4 support)

How We Capture Crashes : Devkits send crashes directly to Sentry, removing the need for self-hosting a recap server. For retail devices, we capture crashes with screenshots and tags, through a CRS integration. The port of sentry-native for PlayStation lets you set custom tags and context, and capture non-fatal events. Basic crash dump collection doesn’t require the SDK, you can get started without changes to the game today.

Access: The verification process starts inside the PlayStation Partners website where you can confirm your developer status by clicking on Confirm status. We'll receive your request and get back to you with the next steps. To learn more, refer to the docs.

Supported Hardware: Nintendo Switch & Switch 2

How We Capture Crashes : Sentry has a first party integration with Nintendo that sends crashes from both retail devices and devkits directly to Sentry. You can configure this inside the Nintendo developer portal and no changes to the game are required. The SDK is optional and allows for adding tags and context, as well as capturing non-fatal events.

Access: To get access to the SDK, you can reach out via the Nintendo Developer Authorization form. To learn more, refer to the docs.

We also released v1.1 of Sentry’s SDK for Unreal Engine, which makes debugging C++ and Blueprint easier. It comes with native support for automatic crash tracking for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android in addition to game consoles. Learn more by reading the docs.

Crashes kill player trust. Sentry keeps them playing. Now, you’ve got one platform for capturing errors across web, mobile, desktop, and consoles. Whether you’re building on Unreal, Unity, Godot, or a custom engine, you now have the visibility you need to ship stable builds faster, cut down time spent debugging issues, and keep your players engaged. If you’re new to Sentry, you can learn more about how we help game developers here, and sign up for free.