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Now you can use Sentry Insights to trigger alerts and debug issues
Product Updates

Now you can use Sentry Insights to trigger alerts and debug issues

With the latest updates to Insights, you can now create alerts directly from any chart with just a few clicks.

Ben Coe Steve Zegalia

Ben Coe, Steve Zegalia - · 4 min read

AI Test Generation and PR Review in Sentry (Now in Open Beta)
Product Updates

AI Test Generation and PR Review in Sentry (Now in Open Beta)

Sentry already tells you when your code breaks. Now we’re helping you prevent it from breaking in the first place. By bringing these tools into the same platform you use for error monitoring, performance tracing, and issue resolution, we’re closing the loop between writing code and maintaining code. You can spot a problem in production, trace it back to a specific PR, and then generate a test or review that helps stop it from happening again.

Lindsay Piper

Lindsay Piper - · 3 min read

An open source tool to speed up iOS app launch
Product Updates

An open source tool to speed up iOS app launch

Order files re-order your binary to improve how symbols are loaded into memory. Generate an optimized order file faster with our new open-source tool FaultOrdering.

Noah MartinMax Topolsky

Noah Martin, Max Topolsky - · 4 min read

Seer, Sentry’s AI Debugger, is Generally Available
Product Updates

Seer, Sentry’s AI Debugger, is Generally Available

Debug smarter with Seer, Sentry's AI Debugger. Find root causes, get merge-ready fixes, and save development time with automated issue scans & fixes.

Tillman Elser

Tillman Elser - · 7 min read

Introducing Sentry’s Flutter SDK 9.0 - Logs, Session Replay, Feature Flags, and more
Product Updates

Introducing Sentry’s Flutter SDK 9.0 - Logs, Session Replay, Feature Flags, and more

With v9 of our Flutter SDK, we’re introducing some features to help you get even more visibility into what’s going wrong, with the insights to make it better.

Gino Buenaflor Steve Zegalia

Gino Buenaflor, Steve Zegalia - · 5 min read

Using the Sentry Unity SDK for Error and Crash Reporting
Product Updates

Using the Sentry Unity SDK for Error and Crash Reporting

Production game development needs advanced error and crash reporting. Here are some examples of how to use Sentry with Unity to identify and fix problems in your Unity games.

Erin T

Erin T - · 10 min read

Yes, Sentry has an MCP Server (...and it’s pretty good)
Product Updates

Yes, Sentry has an MCP Server (...and it’s pretty good)

Sentry's MCP server is a great tool for LLMs to get further context into your Sentry projects. Check out how the MCP works when integrated to your IDE or LLM of choice.

Cody De Arkland

Cody De Arkland - · 8 min read

Introducing Session Health in Sentry (Now In Open Beta)
Product Updates

Introducing Session Health in Sentry (Now In Open Beta)

Session Health (now in Open Beta) gives you a clear view of stability and user experience, so you can push a quick fix or keep rolling out with confidence.

Steve Zegalia

Steve Zegalia - · 5 min read

From Alert to Fix in 10 minutes: How a Slow Query Took Down Placid.app
Product Updates

From Alert to Fix in 10 minutes: How a Slow Query Took Down Placid.app

Placid.app faced an API outage from a slow query & cascading failure. See how Sentry helped them diagnose & fix the issue in 10 minutes.

Armin Ulrich

Armin Ulrich - · 5 min read

Get Better Visibility Into App Hangs On Apple Devices
Product Updates

Get Better Visibility Into App Hangs On Apple Devices

With these new improvements, the Cocoa SDK now detects fatal app hangs and introduces app hang rate to track the percentage of users affected.

Philipp Hofmann Steve Zegalia

Philipp Hofmann, Steve Zegalia - · 4 min read

Logs in Sentry: Now in Open Beta
Product Updates

Logs in Sentry: Now in Open Beta

You’re looking at an error in Sentry—a failed payment in your Flask backend or an unexpected null in your Node API. You’ve got the stack trace. The request…

Dhrumil Parekh

Dhrumil Parekh - · 4 min read

Want AI to be better at debugging? It’s all about context
Product Updates

Want AI to be better at debugging? It’s all about context

More code is being shipped today than ever before, accelerated by AI powered code gen tools. We’re in a golden age for builders. But here’s the thing: software…

Milin Desai

Milin Desai - · 3 min read

Monitoring your MCP Server in Production (with Sentry)
Product Updates

Monitoring your MCP Server in Production (with Sentry)

Running an MCP server in production? Learn how to integrate Sentry for robust monitoring, error handling, and tracing of your MCP server.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 14 min read

Tracing Just Got a Whole Lot More Useful: Search, Visualize, and Alert with Sentry’s new Query Engine
Product Updates

Tracing Just Got a Whole Lot More Useful: Search, Visualize, and Alert with Sentry’s new Query Engine

For a while, tracing in Sentry was... fine. You could open up a slow transaction, poke around, find the N+1, and feel like a hero. But if you wanted to answer…

Will McMullen Sasha Blumenfeld

Will McMullen, Sasha Blumenfeld - · 4 min read

Fixing Elusive Unity ANRs: How Amanotes Used Sentry to Cut Errors by 50%
Product Updates

Fixing Elusive Unity ANRs: How Amanotes Used Sentry to Cut Errors by 50%

Struggling with mysterious Unity ANRs? Learn how Amanotes used Sentry to diagnose hidden initialization & loading bottlenecks, cutting game errors by 50%.

Thuan Do The

Thuan Do The - · 4 min read

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