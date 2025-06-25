Product Updates

Now you can use Sentry Insights to trigger alerts and debug issues
With the latest updates to Insights, you can now create alerts directly from any chart with just a few clicks.
With the latest updates to Insights, you can now create alerts directly from any chart with just a few clicks.
Sentry already tells you when your code breaks. Now we’re helping you prevent it from breaking in the first place. By bringing these tools into the same platform you use for error monitoring, performance tracing, and issue resolution, we’re closing the loop between writing code and maintaining code. You can spot a problem in production, trace it back to a specific PR, and then generate a test or review that helps stop it from happening again.
Order files re-order your binary to improve how symbols are loaded into memory. Generate an optimized order file faster with our new open-source tool FaultOrdering.
Debug smarter with Seer, Sentry's AI Debugger. Find root causes, get merge-ready fixes, and save development time with automated issue scans & fixes.
With v9 of our Flutter SDK, we’re introducing some features to help you get even more visibility into what’s going wrong, with the insights to make it better.
Production game development needs advanced error and crash reporting. Here are some examples of how to use Sentry with Unity to identify and fix problems in your Unity games.
Sentry's MCP server is a great tool for LLMs to get further context into your Sentry projects. Check out how the MCP works when integrated to your IDE or LLM of choice.
Session Health (now in Open Beta) gives you a clear view of stability and user experience, so you can push a quick fix or keep rolling out with confidence.
Placid.app faced an API outage from a slow query & cascading failure. See how Sentry helped them diagnose & fix the issue in 10 minutes.
With these new improvements, the Cocoa SDK now detects fatal app hangs and introduces app hang rate to track the percentage of users affected.
You’re looking at an error in Sentry—a failed payment in your Flask backend or an unexpected null in your Node API. You’ve got the stack trace. The request…
More code is being shipped today than ever before, accelerated by AI powered code gen tools. We’re in a golden age for builders. But here’s the thing: software…
Running an MCP server in production? Learn how to integrate Sentry for robust monitoring, error handling, and tracing of your MCP server.
For a while, tracing in Sentry was... fine. You could open up a slow transaction, poke around, find the N+1, and feel like a hero. But if you wanted to answer…
Struggling with mysterious Unity ANRs? Learn how Amanotes used Sentry to diagnose hidden initialization & loading bottlenecks, cutting game errors by 50%.