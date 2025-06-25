Product Updates

AI Test Generation and PR Review in Sentry (Now in Open Beta)

Sentry already tells you when your code breaks. Now we’re helping you prevent it from breaking in the first place. By bringing these tools into the same platform you use for error monitoring, performance tracing, and issue resolution, we’re closing the loop between writing code and maintaining code. You can spot a problem in production, trace it back to a specific PR, and then generate a test or review that helps stop it from happening again.