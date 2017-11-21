Angular’s Built-in Date Pipe & Internet Explorer (IE): A Look at Branch Messenger's Login Issue

November 21, 2017

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting application and infrastructure issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years. Our second engineer is Divydeep Agarwal, the CTO of Branch Messenger. Branch Messenger is an employee self service web and mobile platform that’s used by 600 million shift workers around the world.

This bug revealed itself right after we went live with our new web build. Naturally, we expected to see some bugs after our very first launch (editor’s note: always expect bugs after a launch), but what we didn’t expect was for a notable subset of our users to no longer be able to log in to their accounts. But that was exactly what happened. This obviously made us pretty anxious, and that anxiety was only amplified by having most of the bug reports come in from corporate enterprise environments.

The problem was a minor one at first glance: certain user groups were completely unable to close pop ups and move on, regardless of whether they clicked cancel or the close icon in their browser (even if they clicked a hundred times in a row really fast while yelling at their monitors). There are few issues more frustrating than being able to glimpse the page you need sitting right beyond a pop-up, but being unable to reach that page because the pop-up won’t go away. Especially if you can’t even move past the login screen.

Complicating matters, we couldn’t replicate the issue on our end, and impacted users’ browser consoles weren’t showing any errors, making it difficult diagnose the problem. All users were able to tell us was that they couldn’t log in but would really, really like to do so. Right now if possible!

Looking at the issue in Sentry, we were quickly able to work out that the error was related to Angular’s built-in date pipe. We were additionally able to see that everyone impacted by the error (or, at least, everyone who had encountered it at that point) was on IE (because of course they were). This didn’t make us totally confident that the problem was IE-only, but we were able to piggyback on that insight to research if there were any known compatibility issues with Angular’s date pipe component in IE. It will not surprise you to learn that there were many.