Shared Issues are Changing for the Better

October 17, 2017

Did you know there’s a Sentry feature that enables easy, quick sharing of issues with engineers and other folks in your company, regardless of whether they’re part of your Sentry org? We do. It’s very appropriately called Shared Issues, and you can find it on an event’s details page.

Before you run off to use it though, fair warning: we’re about to break it.

That seems kinda rude. Why are we telling you about it then?

Because we’re breaking it to improve it.

Since Shared Issue links are meant to be passed around, we provide a public URL that removes a lot of sensitive data connected to the issue, giving you a look at the stack trace of where the error occurred alongside a link back to the full issue that anyone with access to the project can use to view the error in more detail.