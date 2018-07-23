July 23, 2018

Modernizing Development with Continuous Shipping

Ahoy there. Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Ever wonder why that is? In the first post of this three-part series, we’ll go over(board) the concept of continuous shipping and why it’s valuable. Parts two and three will deep-dive into the process implementation. Buckle that life jacket; it’s time to set sail. Release cycles are adopted early in a company’s life. Although they might be altered slightly over time, they often remain the same as updates are released. A company might spend 12 months on development of an update in addition to between three and six months on QA and other manual processes. Many larger companies have teams dedicated entirely to testing every single piece of this process. Longer release cycles are reasonably well-tested and stable processes. While there are many reasons to structure the release process in this way, the primary motive is stability and predictability. Both of these come at a cost: the ability to react to feedback is slow, and predictability can be cancelled out by the complexity of needed patch releases. Probably the most enduring benefit of a lengthy release cycle is the opportunity to cause a big splash by unveiling something press-worthy that will make an impression on customers. However, when we look at the evolution of technology over time, we’re currently headed in a new direction. Software startups are known for a shipping style that emphasizes rapid iteration. Although this is necessary for small teams that are limited on resources and use production releases to gather large amounts of data quickly, larger companies are now starting to adopt shorter release cycles to take advantage of benefits like market responsiveness, greater focus on innovation, and shorter issue resolution cycles.

But why change a process that, flaws aside, still works? It’s worth thinking about the problem we’re trying to solve. Imagine a scenario where a change is released, and a customer complains via social media. In a larger company, the customer service team triages the issue, taking whatever troubleshooting steps are available. If the problem isn’t easily fixable, the customer service team escalates internally, typically flowing information circuitously between technical support, QA, product management, and the developer(s) who wrote the code. Typically, an update is shipped to production after a matter of days or weeks (fingers crossed that it’s actually fixed). Ideally, the customer also receives a resolution update. Much like the 12-month release cycle, this is a long and complicated process that could benefit from streamlining. With the help of continuous shipping, companies can ship more software while minimizing mistakes and increasing developer productivity. To be blunt: the time has come to shorten the release cycle. Modernizing Development With this shortened cycle, quick iteration is critical. Fundamentally, the adoption of continuous shipping modernizes development. By minimizing the component that’s changing, developers maintain high quality and stability.

