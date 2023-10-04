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How to identify and fix Render-Blocking Resources
Product Updates

How to identify and fix Render-Blocking Resources

Render-blocking resources are JavaScript and CSS files that prevent the web page from loading until they are downloaded. These might be critical resources that…

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 6 min read

Find slow database queries with Query Insights
Product Updates

Find slow database queries with Query Insights

There’s only so much you can control when it comes to your app’s performance. But you control what is arguably most important - the code. Sentry Performance…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 4 min read

From LCP to CLS: Improve your Core Web Vitals with Image Loading Best Practices
Product Updates

From LCP to CLS: Improve your Core Web Vitals with Image Loading Best Practices

Learn all about image lazy loading and how it can help improve performance, user experience and core web vitals, which helps boost your search engine rankings.

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 9 min read

Find Trending Problems Faster with Escalating Issues
Product Updates

Find Trending Problems Faster with Escalating Issues

Using Sentry Escalating issues to find and resolve high-priority issues faster.

Ben Peven Rachel Wang

Ben Peven, Rachel Wang - · 3 min read

Fly.io with Sentry
Product Updates

Fly.io with Sentry

When developers build and deploy their apps, understanding what's slow or broken in production is more a necessity than a convenience. With Sentry, developers…

Dhrumil Parekh

Dhrumil Parekh - · 2 min read

Choosing the Right Metric: A Guide to Percentiles and Averages
Product Updates

Choosing the Right Metric: A Guide to Percentiles and Averages

Not sure which performance metric to use to measure your application performance? Don't worry – you're not alone. With a wide variety of options, the task of…

Dameli Ushbayeva

Dameli Ushbayeva - · 6 min read

The Best and Worst Reasons to Adopt OpenTelemetry
Product Updates

The Best and Worst Reasons to Adopt OpenTelemetry

It was a rainy day in Seattle at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in December 2018 when I first encountered the term ‘OpenTelemetry.’ At that time, I was…

Daniel Khan

Daniel Khan - · 7 min read

August Product Updates for Sentry
Product Updates

August Product Updates for Sentry

During the month of August we dropped heaps of new features across the entire Sentry platform. From identifying user frustration through rage and dead clicks…

Sentry

Sentry - · 4 min read

Making your JavaScript projects less noisy
Product Updates

Making your JavaScript projects less noisy

If you're using Sentry for JavaScript error monitoring, you may be familiar with a common challenge: sifting through noisy, low-value errors that hinder…

Scott Cooper

Scott Cooper - · 6 min read

Introducing Rage & Dead Click Detection for Session Replay
Product Updates

Introducing Rage & Dead Click Detection for Session Replay

Just like you, we use Sentry to monitor…Sentry. To ensure that even the most subtle signs of user pain don't go unnoticed, we built Rage and Dead Click Detection.

Ryan Suh

Ryan Suh - · 4 min read

Sentry Profiling now supports Browser Javascript, React Native, and Ruby
Product Updates

Sentry Profiling now supports Browser Javascript, React Native, and Ruby

Profiling is an essential component of a developer’s toolkit for identifying and addressing the thorniest performance bottlenecks. Whether you’re a backend…

Ashish Koul Linda Ye

Ashish Koul, Linda Ye - · 5 min read

Let's Talk About Open Source
Product Updates

Let's Talk About Open Source

Yesterday we announced that Codecov is now “Open Source”, and we messed up in two ways: - We wrongly used the term Open Source; while unintentional, we should…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 8 min read

July Product Updates for Sentry
Product Updates

July Product Updates for Sentry

During the past month of July, the Sentry dev team dropped new capabilities to help you better understand, prioritize, and respond to errors and performance…

Josh Pederson

Josh Pederson - · 3 min read

Harnessing Distributed Tracing for Application Performance Optimization
Product Updates

Harnessing Distributed Tracing for Application Performance Optimization

Distributed tracing helps developers understand performance & identify bottlenecks. Learn more here about how distributed tracing operates behind the scenes.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 5 min read

5 Signs You Have Outgrown Your Mobile Monitoring Solution
Product Updates

5 Signs You Have Outgrown Your Mobile Monitoring Solution

Imagine you start a new hobby -- let's say bike riding. You don't want to invest a lot in a bike because you're not sure that you'll like it. Luckily, you snag…

Emily Vince

Emily Vince - · 4 min read

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