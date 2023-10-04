Product Updates

How to identify and fix Render-Blocking Resources
Render-blocking resources are JavaScript and CSS files that prevent the web page from loading until they are downloaded. These might be critical resources that…
Render-blocking resources are JavaScript and CSS files that prevent the web page from loading until they are downloaded. These might be critical resources that…
There’s only so much you can control when it comes to your app’s performance. But you control what is arguably most important - the code. Sentry Performance…
Learn all about image lazy loading and how it can help improve performance, user experience and core web vitals, which helps boost your search engine rankings.
Using Sentry Escalating issues to find and resolve high-priority issues faster.
When developers build and deploy their apps, understanding what's slow or broken in production is more a necessity than a convenience. With Sentry, developers…
Not sure which performance metric to use to measure your application performance? Don't worry – you're not alone. With a wide variety of options, the task of…
It was a rainy day in Seattle at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in December 2018 when I first encountered the term ‘OpenTelemetry.’ At that time, I was…
During the month of August we dropped heaps of new features across the entire Sentry platform. From identifying user frustration through rage and dead clicks…
If you're using Sentry for JavaScript error monitoring, you may be familiar with a common challenge: sifting through noisy, low-value errors that hinder…
Just like you, we use Sentry to monitor…Sentry. To ensure that even the most subtle signs of user pain don't go unnoticed, we built Rage and Dead Click Detection.
Profiling is an essential component of a developer’s toolkit for identifying and addressing the thorniest performance bottlenecks. Whether you’re a backend…
Yesterday we announced that Codecov is now “Open Source”, and we messed up in two ways: - We wrongly used the term Open Source; while unintentional, we should…
During the past month of July, the Sentry dev team dropped new capabilities to help you better understand, prioritize, and respond to errors and performance…
Distributed tracing helps developers understand performance & identify bottlenecks. Learn more here about how distributed tracing operates behind the scenes.
Imagine you start a new hobby -- let's say bike riding. You don't want to invest a lot in a bike because you're not sure that you'll like it. Luckily, you snag…