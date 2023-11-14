November 14, 2023

Not Every Problem is an Error: Introducing Rage and Dead Clicks + New User Feedback Reports

I know, we’re Sentry the error and performance monitoring platform and we catch production issues. But as you (hopefully) saw during our Launch Week announcement, some broken experiences simply won’t throw an exception. So we built a way to detect when your users are slamming their keys on the keyboard in frustration, and to even let them contact you directly when that doesn’t go their way. Rage and Dead Clicks mean trouble Dead and rage clicks are what happens when the user clicks around your app and it doesn’t respond at all. They’re often symptomatic of software defects that aren’t triggered by exceptions or broken code. They could occur because of a missing DOM event listener, an incorrect z-index, or a user is waiting on the completion of a slow AJAX call without a visual indicator that something is loading. Sentry error monitoring normally didn’t pick up these problems, because they’re not caused by errors or exceptions. But these rage moments are a strong signal that something is broken and needs to be fixed. So we shipped Rage & Dead click detection as part of our Session Replay product. Check out this quick demo on how we used it to fix our broken upload avatar button.

Our Session Replay SDK now 35% lighter -> go see more on our engineering blog. (Yup, we have one of those too.) Find which components cause Rage and Dead Clicks To make it easier to fix the source of rage and dead clicks, we show you aggregated insights that reveal which elements are causing the most pain for your users. You can pull a list of replays and playback the very moment in the session where the user started to rage … click. More importantly, Sentry will highlight the broken element so you don’t have to guess what a.css.1o62c7a means or where it’s located in your web app.