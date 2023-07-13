June Product Updates for Sentry
Get ready for another round of new releases that will help take your performance and error troubleshooting to the next level. Over the past month of June,…
Get ready for another round of new releases that will help take your performance and error troubleshooting to the next level. Over the past month of June,…
Mobile device users care about three things when it comes to good app performance: 1. Smooth UI 2. Long battery life 3. How quickly the app does what they need…
Few areas of development have seen as much recent change as mobile. Mobile phone and app usage spiked during the pandemic as we adapted to life with social…
Software does not expire, but it “rots”. Its quality degrades over time. As you build your project and add features, you probably won’t always build it in a…
The TL;DR: We are going to apply these changes on September 1st, 2023: 1. Ingestion via non-encrypted HTTP will be disabled. 2. DNS A records for and will…
Last year we introduced Sentry Cron Monitoring (beta) to help developers get code-level context and performance trends for their scheduled jobs. While Crons…
The month of May has just ended and pretty much everybody agrees that 2023 is absolutely flying by. Here at Sentry, we’re looking to match the speed of 2023…
We’re happy to announce that the Sentry SvelteKit SDK is now generally available and ready to help you monitor your SvelteKit application. Last year, we…
How frustrating is it when you’ve just landed on a web page, you click on a certain element and an ad or something else pops up and you end up clicking that thing instead? That’s a layout shift, which is bad for the user’s experience and the later they happen, the worse it is.
In our daily lives as developers, we have to deal with a lot of code that we did not write ourselves (or wrote ourselves but already forgot that we did). We…
Use Sentry’s code profiling to identify the causes of performance errors. Sentry Profiling supports Python, PHP, Node, Android & iOS platforms.
As a developer, triage duty week was often the worst week of my month. Anytime a bug was reported, I’d search for the right environment, wander through logs,…
Building high quality, performant mobile apps is hard. Developers need to keep up with rapidly changing technologies, high user expectations, and competitive…
With the new search by user click feature for Session Replay, we’re giving you greater ability to surface relevant and interesting replays.
If you have a large codebase with multiple developers shipping quickly – errors need to be caught quickly as well. To help ensure your code is performant and…