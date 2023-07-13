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June Product Updates for Sentry
Product Updates

June Product Updates for Sentry

Get ready for another round of new releases that will help take your performance and error troubleshooting to the next level. Over the past month of June,…

Josh Pederson

Josh Pederson - · 3 min read

Detecting Main Thread Issues in Mobile Applications
Product Updates

Detecting Main Thread Issues in Mobile Applications

Mobile device users care about three things when it comes to good app performance: 1. Smooth UI 2. Long battery life 3. How quickly the app does what they need…

Andrew McKnight

Andrew McKnight - · 6 min read

Mastering mobile: Reflecting on three years of mobile growth
Product Updates

Mastering mobile: Reflecting on three years of mobile growth

Few areas of development have seen as much recent change as mobile. Mobile phone and app usage spiked during the pandemic as we adapted to life with social…

Emily Vince

Emily Vince - · 3 min read

Code Refactoring and why you should refactor your code
Product Updates

Code Refactoring and why you should refactor your code

Software does not expire, but it “rots”. Its quality degrades over time. As you build your project and add features, you probably won’t always build it in a…

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 11 min read

Sentry Ingestion Domains Updates
Product Updates

Sentry Ingestion Domains Updates

The TL;DR: We are going to apply these changes on September 1st, 2023: 1. Ingestion via non-encrypted HTTP will be disabled. 2. DNS A records for and will…

Alex Tarasov

Alex Tarasov - · 3 min read

Cron Monitoring Now Supports Sentry SDKs, Automatic Set Up, Multi-Environments and More
Product Updates

Cron Monitoring Now Supports Sentry SDKs, Automatic Set Up, Multi-Environments and More

Last year we introduced Sentry Cron Monitoring (beta) to help developers get code-level context and performance trends for their scheduled jobs. While Crons…

Ben Peven Eran Arkin Gabriel Lopes

Ben Peven, Eran Arkin, Gabriel Lopes - · 3 min read

May Product Update
Product Updates

May Product Update

The month of May has just ended and pretty much everybody agrees that 2023 is absolutely flying by. Here at Sentry, we’re looking to match the speed of 2023…

Josh Pederson

Josh Pederson - · 4 min read

Sentry for SvelteKit
Product Updates

Sentry for SvelteKit

We’re happy to announce that the Sentry SvelteKit SDK is now generally available and ready to help you monitor your SvelteKit application. Last year, we…

Lukas Stracke

Lukas Stracke - · 5 min read

Web Fonts and the Dreaded Cumulative Layout Shift
Product Updates

Web Fonts and the Dreaded Cumulative Layout Shift

How frustrating is it when you’ve just landed on a web page, you click on a certain element and an ad or something else pops up and you end up clicking that thing instead? That’s a layout shift, which is bad for the user’s experience and the later they happen, the worse it is.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 9 min read

Tame the performance of code you didn't write: A journey into stable diffusion
Product Updates

Tame the performance of code you didn't write: A journey into stable diffusion

In our daily lives as developers, we have to deal with a lot of code that we did not write ourselves (or wrote ourselves but already forgot that we did). We…

Anton Pirker

Anton Pirker - · 5 min read

Sentry Profiling: Identify & Eliminate Performance Issues with Code-Level Insights
Product Updates

Sentry Profiling: Identify & Eliminate Performance Issues with Code-Level Insights

Use Sentry’s code profiling to identify the causes of performance errors. Sentry Profiling supports Python, PHP, Node, Android & iOS platforms.

Indragie Karunaratne Linda Ye

Indragie Karunaratne, Linda Ye - · 7 min read

Sleep More; Triage Faster with Sentry
Product Updates

Sleep More; Triage Faster with Sentry

As a developer, triage duty week was often the worst week of my month. Anytime a bug was reported, I’d search for the right environment, wander through logs,…

Dhrumil Parekh

Dhrumil Parekh - · 5 min read

Building better mobile experiences: tips from Riot Games and Nextdoor
Product Updates

Building better mobile experiences: tips from Riot Games and Nextdoor

Building high quality, performant mobile apps is hard. Developers need to keep up with rapidly changing technologies, high user expectations, and competitive…

Don Dianda

Don Dianda - · 6 min read

Introducing Search by User Click for Session Replay: Zero in on Interesting Replays, Faster
Product Updates

Introducing Search by User Click for Session Replay: Zero in on Interesting Replays, Faster

With the new search by user click feature for Session Replay, we’re giving you greater ability to surface relevant and interesting replays.

Colton Allen

Colton Allen - · 3 min read

Freeze Bad Deployments in their Tracks with the GitHub Deployment Gate Integration
Product Updates

Freeze Bad Deployments in their Tracks with the GitHub Deployment Gate Integration

If you have a large codebase with multiple developers shipping quickly – errors need to be caught quickly as well. To help ensure your code is performant and…

Angela Jiang

Angela Jiang - · 3 min read

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