Debugging weird stack traces with Session Replay

January 19, 2024

Imagine this: Your website is getting a lot of traffic and you have some kind of metrics, logging, or performance monitoring setup (maybe even Sentry). You’re alerted to something… odd.

You open up your error and see that a request was interrupted by another request. Uh oh. This sounds like a user was rage-clicking , clicking like crazy making duplicate requests. You weren’t expecting that! This is an atypical behavior (and a very uncommon error) for the page they’re on, but you figure the stack trace should be able to at least point you to the code that is causing the issue.

And, darn it, the stack trace doesn’t actually give you a lot of information. Through the breadcrumbs, you can see that the user was clicking around the page on various buttons and adjusting settings when all of a sudden the error is triggered. This is a classic example of a non-illustrative stack trace, and where Session Replay can come in handy.

Syntax.fm “cannot pause without first playing”

Back in October of 2023, Wes Bos of Syntax.fm was alerted to an error:

Before we jump into how he figured out what this error was and how he fixed it, let me give you a little background on audio on websites. Most browsers will prevent audio from being played unless it’s associated with a user click (you know, avoiding those MySpace days). Syntax.fm has over 700 episodes at the time of this blog post, so the player doesn’t load any audio until the user clicks the Play button.

So when Wes and the team got the JavaScript issue alert Error: AbortError: The play() request was interrupted by a call to pause(). https://goo.gl/LdLk22 they incorrectly assumed the issue was that the request to play audio through the browser wasn’t associated with a click and so the browser was blocking the audio from playing.

But, before jumping straight into the code, Wes thought he’d check Sentry. Browsing the issue on Sentry wasn’t as helpful as he thought it would be, unfortunately. In particular, the stack trace was…practically empty:

Luckily, he’s got Session Replay set up, so his debugging didn’t end at the stack trace.

Session Replay helps debug non-illustrative stack traces

But, just to be sure, Wes decided to load up the Replay for this particular issue since the stack trace was fairly non-illustrative of what happened.