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Enabling Out-of-the-Box Performance Insights in Unity Games with the Sentry SDK
Product Updates

Enabling Out-of-the-Box Performance Insights in Unity Games with the Sentry SDK

If you’re a game developer, you understand how critical dev performance support is. Learn how Sentry’s Unity SDK is changing the future of games here.

Stefan Jandl

Stefan Jandl - · 7 min read

Avoid Rate Limiting with Query Batching
Product Updates

Avoid Rate Limiting with Query Batching

Learn how we were able to improve performance while maintaining a good user experience with query batching here. Get started with Sentry for free.

Colleen O'Rourke

Colleen O'Rourke - · 7 min read

How we decreased P99s on our backend API requests by 3 seconds
Product Updates

How we decreased P99s on our backend API requests by 3 seconds

With Sentry, we were able to quickly identify, diagnose & resolve slow performance with a warm start process. Learn how to get started here.

Josh Ferge

Josh Ferge - · 3 min read

6 Common Causes of Application Performance Issues
Product Updates

6 Common Causes of Application Performance Issues

Performance issues can stem from many factors, such as slow servers & database issues. Discover how to resolve 6 common causes of app performance issues here.

Sarah Guthals William O'Neal

Sarah Guthals, William O'Neal - · 9 min read

Debugging a Django Application
Product Updates

Debugging a Django Application

There are many tools for debugging Django apps, such as Django Shell & Django Debug Toolbar. Learn how to get started debugging in Django here.

Naveera A.

Naveera A. - · 4 min read

How to debug, log, and monitor performance in Node.js
Product Updates

How to debug, log, and monitor performance in Node.js

Learn key workflows and tools to help with Node.js debugging and to build more stable Node.js application monitoring.

Richard C.

Richard C. - · 15 min read

Guide to Error & Exception Handling in React
Product Updates

Guide to Error & Exception Handling in React

Discover React error & exception-handling techniques, like React error boundaries & managing exceptions in user-friendly ways.

Armin Ulrich

Armin Ulrich - · 6 min read

What’s the difference between API Latency and API Response Time?
Product Updates

What’s the difference between API Latency and API Response Time?

Your app’s networking directly affects the user experience of your app. Imagine having to wait a few seconds for the page to load. Or even worse, imagine waiting for a few seconds every time you perform an action. It would be infuriating! Before you go on a fixing adventure, it’s a good idea to understand what causes that waiting time. So let’s do that!

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 6 min read

Downtime happens, fix it faster - Uptime monitoring now in open beta
Product Updates

Downtime happens, fix it faster - Uptime monitoring now in open beta

With Uptime Monitoring, you can keep track of your site’s status while also getting alerts for when downtime is detected. Try for free in open beta here.

Gabriel Lopes Angela Jiang

Gabriel Lopes, Angela Jiang - · 4 min read

Join the Pledge
Product Updates

Join the Pledge

Today we officially launch the Open Source Pledge. The Pledge started as an idea some years back: what if we could give back to Open Source on behalf of every…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 5 min read

Atomic Repositories in Clean Architecture and TypeScript
Product Updates

Atomic Repositories in Clean Architecture and TypeScript

Discover how to implement Atomic Repositories in Clean Architecture using TypeScript.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 8 min read

Debugging a Slack Integration with Sentry’s Trace View
Product Updates

Debugging a Slack Integration with Sentry’s Trace View

With Sentry’s Trace View, identifying & debugging errors just became that much easier. See how Sentry can help with debugging a Slack integration here.

Raj Joshi

Raj Joshi - · 5 min read

Observability and Tracing: How to Improve Your Debugging Workflow
Product Updates

Observability and Tracing: How to Improve Your Debugging Workflow

In order to effectively boost performance & user experience, you have to choose the right tools. Learn how to use observability & tracing for debugging here.

William O'Neal Sarah Guthals

William O'Neal, Sarah Guthals - · 8 min read

Sentry can’t fix React hydration errors, but it can really help you debug them
Product Updates

Sentry can’t fix React hydration errors, but it can really help you debug them

It’s common knowledge that hydration errors in React can be difficult to debug. Learn how Sentry’s Session Replay can help you tackle these errors.

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 5 min read

Why Clean Architecture makes debugging easier
Product Updates

Why Clean Architecture makes debugging easier

With Clean Architecture, projects become testable, predictable & easier to debug. Learn how Clean Architecture can make your next project more manageable here.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 8 min read

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