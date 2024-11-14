Product Updates

Enabling Out-of-the-Box Performance Insights in Unity Games with the Sentry SDK
If you’re a game developer, you understand how critical dev performance support is. Learn how Sentry’s Unity SDK is changing the future of games here.
If you’re a game developer, you understand how critical dev performance support is. Learn how Sentry’s Unity SDK is changing the future of games here.
Learn how we were able to improve performance while maintaining a good user experience with query batching here. Get started with Sentry for free.
With Sentry, we were able to quickly identify, diagnose & resolve slow performance with a warm start process. Learn how to get started here.
Performance issues can stem from many factors, such as slow servers & database issues. Discover how to resolve 6 common causes of app performance issues here.
There are many tools for debugging Django apps, such as Django Shell & Django Debug Toolbar. Learn how to get started debugging in Django here.
Learn key workflows and tools to help with Node.js debugging and to build more stable Node.js application monitoring.
Discover React error & exception-handling techniques, like React error boundaries & managing exceptions in user-friendly ways.
Your app’s networking directly affects the user experience of your app. Imagine having to wait a few seconds for the page to load. Or even worse, imagine waiting for a few seconds every time you perform an action. It would be infuriating! Before you go on a fixing adventure, it’s a good idea to understand what causes that waiting time. So let’s do that!
With Uptime Monitoring, you can keep track of your site’s status while also getting alerts for when downtime is detected. Try for free in open beta here.
Today we officially launch the Open Source Pledge. The Pledge started as an idea some years back: what if we could give back to Open Source on behalf of every…
Discover how to implement Atomic Repositories in Clean Architecture using TypeScript.
With Sentry’s Trace View, identifying & debugging errors just became that much easier. See how Sentry can help with debugging a Slack integration here.
In order to effectively boost performance & user experience, you have to choose the right tools. Learn how to use observability & tracing for debugging here.
It’s common knowledge that hydration errors in React can be difficult to debug. Learn how Sentry’s Session Replay can help you tackle these errors.
With Clean Architecture, projects become testable, predictable & easier to debug. Learn how Clean Architecture can make your next project more manageable here.