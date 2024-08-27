Everyone needs to know how to trace

August 27, 2024

Joe Malatesta

It’s a bold claim for me to say that every developer can benefit from something 40% of them haven’t heard of, but hear me out. I was among the 40% who didn’t know tracing existed until this summer. Still, I spent the last three months learning why it’s critical to a developer’s workflow and the different ways developers pragmatically use it. In this blog, I hope to show you that you can benefit from tracing regardless of your stack, role, size, or project. What is Tracing? Tracing is the process of tracking the flow of execution within an application, especially in distributed systems or microservices. It enables developers to monitor requests as they move through various services and components, providing detailed insights into performance, bottlenecks, and errors. By capturing data at each step, tracing helps pinpoint the root cause of issues and ensures a clear understanding of how different parts of the system interact. Tracing in Sentry is a tool used to record the operations of your code across your frontend and backend, and between services. A trace consists of atomic units called spans, which provide granular details of what’s happening behind the scenes of every larger action. For example, if a trace shows a page load, the spans would include every database query, API request, and asset loaded. Sentry’s Trace View has the tools and information developers need to quickly identify and debug issues, but we’ll talk about that in more detail soon. Now that you’ve joined the 60% of developers who know that tracing exists let me onboard you to the 30% who actively use it to make their debugging process faster and simpler. Identifying elusive performance issues with tracing While tracing can help you debug in several ways, it’s particularly useful for finding the root cause of performance issues that aren’t obvious when locally debugging or sifting through logs. The nature of tracing makes investigating and debugging performance bottlenecks across distributed systems straightforward, highlighting common oversights and poorly performing spans. There are generally two situations in which you’ll look to tracing to help you improve the performance of your web app. Investigating reported issues When building products, there’s going to come a time when a page on your site takes too long to load. That realization will usually come from dogfooding your own project or your users letting you know. Fixing known performance errors is important in keeping your app fresh and your users engaged, but If you’re in that 70% not yet using tracing, your current debugging workflow probably has a lot of unnecessary friction. Trying to get a video reproduction out of a user or trying to reproduce the issue locally from a description can be impossible. Sentry helps remove all this friction by giving you the users’ feedback, session replay, and traces in a connected view, so you don’t have to fight for reproduction details.

Pro tip - In order to gauge the impact of the performance error and later ensure, after implementing a fix, that the slowdown has been resolved for all users, you can use the new Trace Explorer to monitor the relevant traces and spans across all recorded sessions.

Proactive debugging with tracing While a reported issue affecting many users will generally take precedence, proactively fixing your apps is an equally important practice for shipping high-quality code that won’t be due for a refactor in a week. As with the example above, checking in on your app’s performance and making small fixes before they become big problems is an incredibly hard problem when you don’t have the means of analyzing granular data. Luckily, the same Trace View that helped you resolve your reported issue can highlight things your users didn’t catch, like repeat queries.

One of our engineers at Sentry was passively digging around for ways to improve the performance of an API call, and when he checked out the trace, he found six duplicate queries. Under normal circumstances, this error would likely have remained unknown. However, Sentry’s grouping of the repeated spans meant that this fix was simply a matter of glossing over the trace, seeing where you went wrong, and making a small tweak in the code to avoid it. While an individual user might not notice the speed improvement, these small fixes (made trivial with tracing) will help lower your serverless bill and keep you from getting rate-limited.

Extra pro tip - A great way to passively look for ways to improve your performance is through Insights and profiling. Both of these tools will give you an idea of where your code is spending the most time processing (and, therefore where you can make improvements)