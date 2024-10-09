Downtime happens, fix it faster - Uptime monitoring now in open beta

That moment when everything’s running smoothly—users engaged, conversions flowing—until your site takes a break, and you find out from a tweet. We’ve all been there, scrambling to fix an issue that’s been broken for who knows how long while social media lights up. A few minutes of downtime, and now you’re not just fixing the issue—you’re dealing with frustrated users and a reputation hit. That’s where Uptime Monitoring comes in. It’s like that overly cautious teammate watching your endpoints 24/7, alerting you the second something breaks—because finding out from Twitter shouldn’t be your first alert. It tracks service availability, lets you monitor multiple URLs, and customize alerts with HTTP methods, headers, and body parameters, so you can quickly spot outages and fix issues faster.

Uptime Monitoring is in open beta – which means you can try it for free. To get started with Sentry, sign up here.

Monitoring 24/7, so you don’t have to Sentry’s Uptime Monitoring gives you full visibility into your system’s health around the clock, so you can make sure that no issues – from DNS resolution problems to bad responses, to application errors – fall through the cracks, even if they happen at 3 a.m. How it works––we proactively monitor your web services by performing health checks on configured URLs through HTTP requests every 60 seconds. If an issue is detected, you’ll be notified immediately when things happen like: The URL returns a status code other than 200 (success).

The response takes longer than 10 seconds (timeout).

A DNS resolution error occurs. Sentry will automatically detect the most seen URL from your Sentry errors and create an uptime monitoring alert for it, without any extra setup from your end. When the alert is triggered, an uptime issue will be created in Sentry, and it will auto-resolve when the uptime alert returns to a healthy status. You can also configure your own alerts to trigger whenever an uptime check request fails to meet our uptime check criteria. You’ll be able to see the latest uptime check request status (“Up” or “Down”) in the “Alert Rules” tab. You can customize uptime alerts to match the expected response codes for your website or API, and get instant notifications via Slack if any downtime is detected.

To create uptime monitoring alerts: Navigate to Alerts and click “Create Alert Rule”. Select “Uptime Monitor” to create an uptime alert. On the alert configuration page, configure the alert, such as the URL and request method Sentry should execute regular uptime checks on.

Full visibility into application health We won’t just ping you when something breaks—Uptime Monitoring is fully integrated with the rest of the Sentry platform, so you get detailed insights alongside traces and related errors to debug downtime faster. When an uptime check fails, related errors give you a clear view of potential causes, cutting down triage time and letting you focus on the fix.