Observability and Tracing: How to Improve Your Debugging Workflow

Having the right tools to support debugging is crucial for improving application performance and delivering an enhanced user experience. Traditional observability tools provide insights into application health and with a shift towards actionability, they also directly aid in the debuggability of your system, helping you pinpoint the root cause of issues in real-time. Every developer must establish a strong debugging workflow and this guide can help you level up your observability skills so that you can more quickly and effectively debug.

Learn the core concepts of how to make observability more actionable, traceable, and debuggable.