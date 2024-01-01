Blog
    October Product Updates for Sentry

    Sentry
    Hey, you. Yes, you. Do you want to fix broken code faster and easier? Of course, you do. Who doesn’t? Well, lucky for you, we dedicated the…
    Read on

    Install Sentry with a Single Command

    SDK Updates
    We’re creating a new way to install and set up Sentry. Starting with Next.js, you’ll be able to set up new Sentry accounts or create new…
    Read on

    Dashboards that Replace your Release Manager

    Dashboards
    We’re joining form and function with Release Health widgets and a new release filter in Dashboards. Whether you want to focus on your latest release or compare adoption and stability across releases, you can build and filter dashboards to tell you exactly how they are trending.
    Read on

    4 Mobile Vitals to Keep a Pulse on Your Flutter Applications

    SDK Updates
    Flutter is one of the fastest-growing open source cross-platform development frameworks. The likes of BMW, Google Pay, Tencent, and iRobot…
    Read on

    Performance Monitoring and more updates to Sentry for Electron

    SDK Updates
    For those who aren’t that familiar with it, Electron is an open-source framework that allows developers to build cross-platform desktop…
    Read on

    Usual Performance Suspects: Introducing Suspect Spans

    Dashboards
    A trace is the end-to-end journey of one or more connected spans and a span is an operation or “work” taking place on a service. So when it…
    Read on

    Keep Gamers Gaming — Application Monitoring for Unity

    SDK Updates
    Given the millions of registered Unity developers worldwide, Unity is arguably the most popular engine used to develop games. But, whether…
    Read on

    Sentry Application Monitoring for Next.js

    Dashboards
    As you could probably tell from the title, we shipped an SDK for Next.js. This means you can capture errors, measure performance, manage…
    Read on

    Performance Monitoring for Android Applications

    Dashboards
    Android is arguably the most ubiquitous operating system in the world. Whether it’s a tablet, phone, folding phone, computer, TV, or IoT…
    Read on

    Track Session Data with Sentry for JavaScript

    Release Health
    It’s January 2021 and you’ve probably broken five out of six New Year’s Resolutions. I don’t want to be the reason for breaking your last…
    Read on

    The Great Irony of Serverless Computing

    Ecosystem
    Serverless is great for so many reasons. Scale, speed to deployment, service management, etc. We can't say the same about debugging Serverless issues till now. Learn about how our latest updates help you resolve Serverless issues in minutes.
    Read on

    Get a Jump On Errors with Sentry and Atlassian

    Ecosystem
    Ship fast without breaking things. Atlassian announced 12 new features, automation, and integrations to help developers take their time back and ship better code, including automated monitoring with Sentry.
    Read on

    Crash-free Sessions, Carefree Users with Release Health

    Release Health
    No one knows why good apps crash. Except for you, because Sentry tells you. Now get data on crash-free sessions, crash-free users, version adoption, and more. Meet our newest feature, Release Health.
    Read on

    New Debugging Superpowers with Discover

    Discover
    Discover delivers prebuilt searches and more. New dashboard functionality that allows you to see broad trends in how issues are impacting your service.
    Read on
