New Debugging Superpowers with Discover

February 11, 2020

Sentry makes it pretty easy to connect a customer-facing issue right to the line of code, the release, and even the commit that caused it. At least that’s what developers tell us on Twitter.

But you’re rarely working with obvious errors or errors affecting just one user.

That’s why we added some new features to Discover and made diagnosing root causes even easier.

So, you’ve got some issues. Don’t we all. Track when issues trend toward high priority before they become the kinds of problems that lose customers.

And as the cherry on top of this entirely inedible sundae, Discover includes pre-built searches that help answer common questions about all your events, unique errors, errors by URL, and client. If you don’t like these thoughtful, hand-crafted, pre-built searches, you can modify them — at risk of hurting our feelings — and save or share them.

Next time your Dev Manager asks, “Which pages are generating the most errors?”, you can send a link to the pre-built Errors by URL query. We promise we won’t tell them how easy it was.