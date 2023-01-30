Install Sentry with a Single Command

January 30, 2023

We’re creating a new way to install and set up Sentry. Starting with Next.js, you’ll be able to set up new Sentry accounts or create new Sentry Next.js projects via the terminal and running a single command.

Getting started is simple(r). While you can still visit sentry.io/signup to create an account or create a project from within the app – now you can skip all the clicks, navigate to your repo and run this command.

npx @sentry/wizard -s -i nextjs