Crash-free Sessions, Carefree Users with Release Health

May 19, 2020

Week after week, developers work tirelessly to publish updates that improve the stability of their mobile applications, so people like me can rely on our phones for work, play, and even occasional childcare. So to all those on a bug fix rotation right now: thank you.

Unfortunately, my appreciation isn’t actually a great indicator of a release’s success. Developers are looking to Sentry to provide insights like version adoption, crash-free sessions, crash-free users, etc. Well, they’re (maybe you’re) in luck.

Update your mobile SDK to get these nuggets of information automatically streamed straight to your Releases tab with Release Health.

We’ve refreshed the entire Releases user experience to surface key bits of data. You can use that data to understand how any given release is trending: see each version’s errors grouped by session or by user in a simple-to-scroll-through list. Are you seeing a decrease in crash-free sessions? Are several hundred customers experiencing the same issue on a new release? It’s okay. We got you.

Though we‘re sure that your app will be completely crash-free, you can click into any release to view the details and see precisely when your release started to degrade. You know, just in case you need it. More importantly, Sentry will serve you all the issues related to crashes your customers are seeing. After that… well, you know the drill.

Tom Cohen, CTO and Co-Founder of London-based Popsa, a mobile-first solution helping people automatically create beautiful photo books based on a photo’s metadata, has been using Release Health in beta for some time now. According to Tom, “Release Health is a game-changer for us. Being able to detect bad releases quickly and track crash-free users over time helps us move faster as a team and lets us solve what matters most to our customers. Sentry is a must-have when building and maintaining mobile applications.”

Dramatic dip in crash-free users got you stumped? Not to worry. Back in February, we upgraded Discover to help you debug better. Now, the new version of Releases connects to Discover. Click “Open in Discover” from any release details page, then Sentry will automatically build and run a query for events by release, to help you get to the root of any problem.

If you’re using our React Native, Android, or iOS SDKS, update to start automatically pulling in session data today.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to help my dad figure out why his chat app won’t stop crashing.