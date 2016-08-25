Welcome Lewis Ellis

August 25, 2016

We’re excited to announce that Lewis Ellis is joining the engineering team at Sentry.

He joins us from Shape Security where he caught evil robots and wrote JavaScript trivia questions. He also claims that he likes Redis and Lua.

At Sentry, Lewis will be working on infrastructure and helping out with the JavaScript and Node clients. Outside work, he likes to play Ultimate, look at penguins, and read about obscure statistics.

Help us welcome Lewis by giving him a shout on Twitter or following him on GitHub.