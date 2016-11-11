Welcome Saloni Dudziak
We’re excited to welcome Saloni Dudziak as our head of finance.
Saloni most recently hails from CoreOS, where she built out the finance and accounting team and encouraged people to develop a love for the joys of Excel. She will be heading up the finance team and serving as a partner on how to business. When not doodling with all things Excel, Saloni likes to make futile attempts at preventing her kids from accidentally injuring themselves, punching and kicking her way around a martial arts studio, and snuggling with her three wild dogs.