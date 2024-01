January 11, 2017

We are excited to welcome Sam Warburg to our growth team.

Sam joins Sentry from Dropbox, where he was an early scaler on the enterprise sales team helping customers sync stuff to the cloud. At Sentry, Sam will help drive all things business and focus on delighting customers. When Sam’s not in the office, you can find him on a walk or at the park with his wife and one-year old daughter beat-bo’ing.