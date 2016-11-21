Welcome Daniel Griesser

November 21, 2016

Join us in welcoming Daniel Griesser to the engineering team at Sentry!

Daniel joins Armin Ronacher as our first hire for our international development unit based in Vienna. He joins us from the web agency world where he was responsible for creating all different kinds of apps, web services, and websites. At Sentry he will help us to improve and grow our mobile department, focusing primarily on iOS error tracking.

In his spare time he likes to play Hearthstone, create apps that usually never see the light of day, and drink beer from around the world. He is also one of the few people who thinks that PHP isn’t as bad as everyone says it is.

Help us welcome Daniel by giving him a shout on Twitter or following him on GitHub.