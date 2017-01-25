Welcome Bill Lapcevic
Bill joins Sentry as COO. He comes from New Relic, where he built the Business Development team and later headed up Customer Success, Support, Education, and Renewals. At Sentry, Bill will be helping set the direction of the business side of the company and driving it to new heights. Outside of the office, Bill spends time with his wife, 5 year old son, and 3 year old daughter. He’s also an aspiring catch and release fly fisherman, an a cappella singer, and a strong proponent of the Oxford comma (see what we did there).