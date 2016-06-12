Blog
How Wix Supports TDD with their TestKit for Sentry’s Raven SDK

Ziv Levy, Software Engineer at Wix (a Sentry customer), recently faced two challenges: simulating a bug in Wix code and testing report data. Here's how he overcame those challenges with their TestKit for Sentry's Raven SDK.
How Matthew Machuga of AuthO Narrowly Avoided Launch Catastrophe

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
How to Review Code You Don't Understand

Code reviews are key to bringing multiple minds together to build great software. Learn how one of our developers tackles reviewing code he doesn't fully understand.
Sending Sentry Events from Bash

Did you know you can send events to Sentry from bash?
Proactively Wrangle Events Using Sentry’s Alert Rules

Learn how to create alert notifications based on just about any data you’ve collected within Sentry.
Notice of (Internet) Address Change

Sentry is adding new IP addresses.
Introducing Reprocessing

We improved our development experience for iOS.
Security Incident (June 12 2016)

On June 12th, we were alerted to a vulnerability in our backup infrastructure. After investigating the issue we have concluded that no data has been accessed.
More Avatar Options

If you’re sick of the mystery man avatar, we just made Sentry avatars a little bit better.
Introducing User Feedback

Years back it was common place to be using a desktop app, have it crash, and then be prompted for feedback. It’s not as prevalent as it used…
Important change to our email delivery

Ensuring our users get email notifications of errors in real-time is a top priority for us. Last week, our email provider Mandrill announced…
Looking Back on 2015

In January of 2015, Chris and I sat down and decided it was time to commit to Sentry (no pun intended). We opened our first office here in…
How to write bulletproof function wrappers in JavaScript

In our client JavaScript SDK – Raven.js – we make use of a lot of function wrapping. We even provide a utility API method, , that…
Monitoring the Monitor

At Sentry we aim to make crash reporting pleasant. For us, that means you don’t need to dig into sparse logs to determine what’s going on…
Per-Project Rate Limits

UPDATE: This feature has since been removed from Sentry. This post exists for historical purposes. We’ve received a lot of requests for per…
Notification Digests For All

Several weeks ago we announced a preview release of notification digests, an error monitoring feature that we have been working on that…
Notification Digests Preview

One of the more frequent pieces of feedback that we hear from users of Sentry is that they’d like to reduce the number of notifications that…
Introducing Organizations

Sentry
Historically, managing org structure, membership, and billing in Sentry has been a pain. Today we’re announcing several giant steps towards…
