How to Review Code You Don't Understand

January 24, 2018

Max, a software developer here at Sentry, wrote this post on his own blog and we liked it so much that we decided to run it here. This represents his own personal experience and doesn’t necessarily capture the full range of how our engineers handle code reviews.

Code reviews are an important part of bringing people’s minds together to build working software. Not only do they allow one person’s experience and perspective to augment another’s blind spots, they also aid in sharing information and building a more robust web of institutional knowledge.

Because of their importance and the difficulty in getting them right, much has been said about best practices for conducting code reviews. Some common advice is to take your time, not get caught up on style distinctions, ask lots of questions, break code into digestible chunks, and be empathetic to the author of the code being reviewed.

This advice (as well as following the example set by my peers) has helped me out a lot! Most of the time I feel pretty good about giving and receiving code review. However, there’s still a situation that comes up frequently enough that it causes me a good amount of doubt and stress - reviewing code that I don’t understand.

On one level, there are obvious answers to this problem. Code reviews are the perfect opportunity to ask questions, do deep dives into surrounding code, look at documentation, and work towards understand confusing code. And if you’re in a situation where taking the time to do this well isn’t worthwhile for your own knowledge or for the benefits to the reviewee, then there might be someone else who would be a better fit to provide the review.

Sometimes the reality of the situation is a bit messier than that. Perhaps the code being touched is an obscure corner of the codebase only maintained by a small group of people. The behavior in question might involve subtle distinctions and edge cases which require an understanding of the system you don’t have. Maybe you have a lot of trust of the author’s understanding, and it’s a fix that needs to go out as soon as possible. In an ideal world, it would be valuable to learn enough to confidently review the code on even footing, but it may not be the best use of your time in every situation.

This situation has been daunting to me in the past, but there are a few strategies that I try to use now to help me provide useful and timely review in situations where I don’t exactly know what’s going on.

Reduce risk

Think about the scope of the diff, and hone in on the places that pose the highest risk to the wellbeing of your application and codebase. You may not be able to grok the entire changeset, but if you focus on the places that mutate important data, touch a critical path, or have had tricky bugs in the past, you may be able to use your energy more efficiently to double-check logic and help ship code that works, or at least breaks non-destructively. Code reviews are also a great place to discuss deployment plans and possible fallbacks.