Welcome Kaylin Bing

March 23, 2018

Kaylin is not related to Chandler Bing (though she secretly wishes she was).

Swimming originally brought her to the Bay and tech brought her to SF. With her notably chatty personality, sales felt like the next best thing.

She joins Sentry from Periscope Data where she helped companies visualize their SQL queries, used ad-hoc analysis to quickly spot trends, and became a more all around data driven person. She’s excited to dive into incident reporting and error tracking, as well as to help build out our Sales Development team.

Outside of work she’s continuously in search of the best taco (see above), cold brew, or cupcake. Open to any/all recommendations.