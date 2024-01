January 12, 2018

Help us in welcoming Sara Gilford to the Sentry team!

Sara has a background in both software engineering and video-journalism, so naturally she’ll be joining Sentry as the company’s first Product Manager. She hopes to bridge the divide between qualitative and quantitative in developing products at Sentry.

In her spare time, you can find her hanging out at SFMOMA or pursuing her dreams of becoming incredibly swole.