February 6, 2018

Keep Your Projects Nice and Organized

Despite the strong lack of interest that many of us have in organization, it’s not debatable that having things properly organized makes it easier to stay focused on your work. Forget about all those random studies that say messy people are smarter. That doesn’t mean you wouldn’t get more done if you took the time to straighten up your crap. What does this have to do with Sentry? Did we write this just to shame you about your messy desk? No, we would never do that. Even though our desks are immaculate. What this has to do with Sentry is that the better your projects are organized with us, the easier it is to manage and tackle errors. Maybe you currently pour all your errors into a single project, and, if so, that’s a-ok, but if you’re expecting or seeing more than just a small number of events, then you can absolutely benefit from a little extra project organization.

Creating a new project

Why? There are two notable reasons to organize your app into multiple projects within Sentry: You can more easily assure every developer is looking at projects that are relevant to their work. This makes their issue stream far more useful, since they’ll only see the errors that they might need to jump on. If every dev is seeing every error then it’s easier to get inattentional blindness and miss issues that need attention.

Alert notification settings are managed at the project level. You could have notifications going into PagerDuty and Slack in one project, but only Slack and mail in another. Each of the reasons ultimately lead to the same thing: a more easily managed flow of information. How might you break up your projects? Well, you could consider doing so by: Service Is your app made up of several micro-services? Split those into projects accordingly. If you have a monolithic codebase, then it’s helpful to at least have Backend & Frontend projects. That’s exactly what we do here in our own usage of Sentry. In this case, think of Sentry projects like GitHub repos. You wouldn’t dump the code for every part of your app and website into one repo. Why would you take a different approach for the errors generated by that code? Language

Projects broken into languages