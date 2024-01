March 16, 2018

Alex comes to us from Mixpanel where he was a Tech Lead working on the design and performance of their distributed database. At Sentry he’s joining our platform team and continuing to work on new database technology to enable a faster and more powerful product.

When he’s not hand-optimizing code, you might find him hanging out with his wife and children, sailing on San Francisco Bay, or back in his home country of New Zealand.