Welcome Lauryn Brown

February 16, 2018

Lauryn joins us from Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, where she studied Information Systems and conducted research using artificial intelligence to make online learning easier for kids in Pittsburgh’s public schools. As a researcher, she developed systems to help kids learn math and game theory. After college, she spent time at the Recurse Center developing a Lisp Interpreter built in COBOL.

Now, she works on the Platform team to help solve Sentry’s hardest backend problems. You can ask her about anything related to Sentry’s event pipeline (since she’s the most talkative person on the team)! In her spare time, she enjoys continuing to learn about AI through online classes. As a new California resident, Lauryn is excited to explore San Francisco’s landmarks and attractions!