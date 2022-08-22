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Deprecating TLS 1.0 and 1.1
Product Updates

Deprecating TLS 1.0 and 1.1

On November 1, Sentry will no longer be providing support for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 on and . Originally this blog post mentioned plans on deprecating and as…

Alex Tarasov

Alex Tarasov - · 2 min read

Stack Trace Line Numbers for Unity Events
Product Updates

Stack Trace Line Numbers for Unity Events

In 2018 we launched the Sentry Unity SDK, but at the time, we couldn’t crack how to display stack trace line numbers for C exceptions with IL2CPP scripting…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 1 min read

Slope Wallet Solana Hack
Product Updates

Slope Wallet Solana Hack

On August 2nd, 2022, roughly 9,321 Solana wallets appear to have been drained of their cryptocurrency. While the parties investigating this attack have yet to…

Alek Amrani

Alek Amrani - · 2 min read

Full Stack Visibility to Find the Root Cause of Slow
Product Updates

Full Stack Visibility to Find the Root Cause of Slow

An app that works as expected is great, but if expected means a beachball for 10 seconds before the page loads, that’s… not so great. Customers want it all; an…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 5 min read

Compiling Angular Libraries Properly in a Multi-Framework SDK Monorepo
Product Updates

Compiling Angular Libraries Properly in a Multi-Framework SDK Monorepo

Bugs don’t always emerge because we made mistakes, but often because of regressions in libraries or updates to frameworks, languages, platforms, or even…

Lukas Stracke

Lukas Stracke - · 8 min read

Understanding the Performance Impact of Generated JavaScript
Product Updates

Understanding the Performance Impact of Generated JavaScript

There are major package size benefits to reducing the amount of generated JavaScript your package is creating. As part of our larger Javascript SDK package reduction, we spent a considerable effort to minify as much of our code as possible. If you’re looking to do the same, here are six improvements to consider.

Abhijeet PrasadKatie Byers

Abhijeet Prasad, Katie Byers - · 8 min read

Supporting Developers with Fit-for-Purpose APM Solutions: A CTO’s Perspective
Product Updates

Supporting Developers with Fit-for-Purpose APM Solutions: A CTO’s Perspective

Leading a team through different growth stages requires evolving insights and for Gorgias CTO and co-founder, Alex Plugaru, it’s important to understand how developers work, not just what they’re working on.

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 3 min read

JavaScript SDK “Package Size is Massive” - So we reduced it by 29%
Product Updates

JavaScript SDK “Package Size is Massive” - So we reduced it by 29%

Developers started to notice just how big our JavaScript package was and yeah, we knew. We weren’t ignoring the issues; after all, we don’t want the Sentry package to be the cause of a slowdown. But to reduce our JavaScript SDK package size effectively we had to account for shipping new capabilities, like being able to manage the health of a release and performance monitoring, while maintaining a manageable bundle size. After all, new features == bigger package - usually.

Abhijeet Prasad

Abhijeet Prasad - · 7 min read

Introducing Mobile Screenshots
Product Updates

Introducing Mobile Screenshots

Nobody likes using an unstable mobile app or even worse, an app that crashes on them. Learn more about mobile screenshots in Sentry here.

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 2 min read

Introducing Metric Alert notification charts and Duplicate Alerts
Product Updates

Introducing Metric Alert notification charts and Duplicate Alerts

Unless you stare at Sentry all day waiting for error or performance problems to pop up, chances are you rely on alerts to let you know when something breaks or…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 2 min read

.NET MAUI SDK Now Available in Preview
Product Updates

.NET MAUI SDK Now Available in Preview

.NET MAUI has arrived, making multi-platform application development faster and easier from a single C# codebase.

Sarah GuthalsBruno GarciaMatt Johnson-Pint

Sarah Guthals, Bruno Garcia, Matt Johnson-Pint - · 2 min read

Got an Idea for an integration? Build it on our Integration Platform
Product Updates

Got an Idea for an integration? Build it on our Integration Platform

Inspiration can come from anywhere. And sometimes we need to jumpstart our brain to get inspired. Well think of our new Example App repository as that…

Leander Rodrigues

Leander Rodrigues - · 3 min read

Tracing errors and surfacing collateral damage across your code base
Product Updates

Tracing errors and surfacing collateral damage across your code base

Frontend technologies typically talk to several services in your backend, and those services talk to other services. At the root of every issue is a single…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 3 min read

A Developer’s Take On Solving Hard-to-Replicate Performance Problems In-Production
Product Updates

A Developer’s Take On Solving Hard-to-Replicate Performance Problems In-Production

"Besides single event investigations, Sentry is very useful to get a general overview of how our app is performing from dev to QA to production and we use dashboards to make sure that we’re always up to date on how performance is looking across the frontend, the backend, and our evaluation service."

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 3 min read

Exception Handling in Java (with Real Examples)
Product Updates

Exception Handling in Java (with Real Examples)

Learn how Sentry can make exception handling in Java easier and more powerful with real examples to use as a guide.

Anton Bjorkman

Anton Bjorkman - · 12 min read

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