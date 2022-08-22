Product Updates

Deprecating TLS 1.0 and 1.1
On November 1, Sentry will no longer be providing support for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 on and . Originally this blog post mentioned plans on deprecating and as…
On November 1, Sentry will no longer be providing support for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 on and . Originally this blog post mentioned plans on deprecating and as…
In 2018 we launched the Sentry Unity SDK, but at the time, we couldn’t crack how to display stack trace line numbers for C exceptions with IL2CPP scripting…
On August 2nd, 2022, roughly 9,321 Solana wallets appear to have been drained of their cryptocurrency. While the parties investigating this attack have yet to…
An app that works as expected is great, but if expected means a beachball for 10 seconds before the page loads, that’s… not so great. Customers want it all; an…
Bugs don’t always emerge because we made mistakes, but often because of regressions in libraries or updates to frameworks, languages, platforms, or even…
There are major package size benefits to reducing the amount of generated JavaScript your package is creating. As part of our larger Javascript SDK package reduction, we spent a considerable effort to minify as much of our code as possible. If you’re looking to do the same, here are six improvements to consider.
Leading a team through different growth stages requires evolving insights and for Gorgias CTO and co-founder, Alex Plugaru, it’s important to understand how developers work, not just what they’re working on.
Developers started to notice just how big our JavaScript package was and yeah, we knew. We weren’t ignoring the issues; after all, we don’t want the Sentry package to be the cause of a slowdown. But to reduce our JavaScript SDK package size effectively we had to account for shipping new capabilities, like being able to manage the health of a release and performance monitoring, while maintaining a manageable bundle size. After all, new features == bigger package - usually.
Nobody likes using an unstable mobile app or even worse, an app that crashes on them. Learn more about mobile screenshots in Sentry here.
Unless you stare at Sentry all day waiting for error or performance problems to pop up, chances are you rely on alerts to let you know when something breaks or…
.NET MAUI has arrived, making multi-platform application development faster and easier from a single C# codebase.
Inspiration can come from anywhere. And sometimes we need to jumpstart our brain to get inspired. Well think of our new Example App repository as that…
Frontend technologies typically talk to several services in your backend, and those services talk to other services. At the root of every issue is a single…
"Besides single event investigations, Sentry is very useful to get a general overview of how our app is performing from dev to QA to production and we use dashboards to make sure that we’re always up to date on how performance is looking across the frontend, the backend, and our evaluation service."
Learn how Sentry can make exception handling in Java easier and more powerful with real examples to use as a guide.