Introducing Mobile Screenshots | Sentry
Nobody likes using an unstable mobile app or even worse, an app that crashes on them. In fact, 9 out of 10 US and UK consumers report uninstalling a mobile application due to poor performance. Crash rates and snappy experiences matter for all applications, but especially for mobile apps. Mobile app crashes and poor performance not only cause users to abandon an app but can also trigger the app to be ranked lower in Apple App Store and Google Play Store search results.
Just knowing your users experienced a crash or janky experience is helpful, but what if you could see the exact screen displayed before the application crashed? That was a rhetorical question. The answer is somewhere between crying tears of joy and delegating issues to the best people who can fix them. Sentry for iOS, Android, and Unity will now capture screenshots before the exception was fired.
Screenshots for mobile
Screenshots for mobile show you what the user was looking at when the error happened. While breadcrumbs allow you to see what actions the user or your application took prior to the crash, screenshots show you what the user saw. No more wondering. With mobile screenshots, you can see it for yourself.
The screenshots feature is available in the latest versions of the Sentry Android, iOS and Unity SDKs. All you have to do is update the SDK to the latest version and enable screenshots in the SDK and events will start capturing the screen users saw before the application crashed. Note we recommend turning this on to help your QA department or allowing users to opt-in for applications that don’t collect PII.
All Sentry plans come with 1GB/month for attachment data. If you plan on enabling screenshot attachments, the attachment data will go towards your 1GB/month quota. So if you plan on using this feature, be sure to update your attachment quota.
Resolve issues faster
Mobile screenshots help you see for yourself what your customers saw right before a mobile crash occurred. This helps you better understand the customer experience and solve issues quickly before things start to spiral.
For questions or feedback, drop us a line on GitHub, Twitter, or our Discord. And if you’re new to Sentry, you can try it for free today or request a demo to get started.