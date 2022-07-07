Introducing Mobile Screenshots | Sentry

July 7, 2022

Nobody likes using an unstable mobile app or even worse, an app that crashes on them. In fact, 9 out of 10 US and UK consumers report uninstalling a mobile application due to poor performance. Crash rates and snappy experiences matter for all applications, but especially for mobile apps. Mobile app crashes and poor performance not only cause users to abandon an app but can also trigger the app to be ranked lower in Apple App Store and Google Play Store search results.

Just knowing your users experienced a crash or janky experience is helpful, but what if you could see the exact screen displayed before the application crashed? That was a rhetorical question. The answer is somewhere between crying tears of joy and delegating issues to the best people who can fix them. Sentry for iOS, Android, and Unity will now capture screenshots before the exception was fired.

Screenshots for mobile

Screenshots for mobile show you what the user was looking at when the error happened. While breadcrumbs allow you to see what actions the user or your application took prior to the crash, screenshots show you what the user saw. No more wondering. With mobile screenshots, you can see it for yourself.