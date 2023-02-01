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Local Variables for NodeJS in Sentry
Product Updates

Local Variables for NodeJS in Sentry

Stack traces show us exactly where an exception occurred, but you can still be left wondering: What arguments or state caused the exception to occur? If you can reproduce the issue locally with a debugger attached you’ll have access to these local variables, but with Sentry you can identify the exception location *without* needing to reproduce the issue locally. By including local variables with stack traces, Sentry events become much closer to the full debugging experience.

Abhijeet PrasadTim Fish

Abhijeet Prasad, Tim Fish - · 4 min read

Install Sentry with a Single Command
Product Updates

Install Sentry with a Single Command

We’re creating a new way to install and set up Sentry. Starting with Next.js, you’ll be able to set up new Sentry accounts or create new Sentry Next.js…

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 1 min read

Cron Job Monitoring Beta - Because scheduled jobs fail too
Product Updates

Cron Job Monitoring Beta - Because scheduled jobs fail too

Do your cron jobs (aka scheduled jobs) ever fail or not run as expected? Scheduled jobs are supposed to be predictable – as the name implies. But as with many…

Ben Peven David Wang

Ben Peven, David Wang - · 3 min read

Mobile: The Future of Declarative UI Frameworks
Product Updates

Mobile: The Future of Declarative UI Frameworks

Taking a look at where mobile app development is headed, and exploring the new declarative approach used by the new native frameworks SwiftUI and Jetpack Compose.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 5 min read

Prioritizing Platform Stability at One of FastCo.’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022
Product Updates

Prioritizing Platform Stability at One of FastCo.’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022

Ranked as one of New York Magazine’s best smart home training solutions 2022 and Men’s Health’s best connected cable machine 2022, Tonal literally sets the bar for smart home trainers.

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 4 min read

Suspect Commits via Git Blame
Product Updates

Suspect Commits via Git Blame

Errors are part of building software. Even if you are one of the fabled 10X engineers, errors are still going to happen. When an error does occur, typically…

Dhrumil Parekh

Dhrumil Parekh - · 2 min read

Bringing Codecov into the Sentry Family: Where Code Coverage Meets Application Monitoring
Product Updates

Bringing Codecov into the Sentry Family: Where Code Coverage Meets Application Monitoring

Today Codecov is joining the Sentry family. Codecov began as a code coverage reporting tool in 2014 and has since emerged as a market leader in the test…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 4 min read

How We Made JavaScript Stack Traces Awesome
Product Updates

How We Made JavaScript Stack Traces Awesome

Sentry helps every developer diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code, and we need to deliver high quality stack traces in order to do so. You…

Kamil OgórekArpad BorsosArmin Ronacher

Kamil Ogórek, Arpad Borsos, Armin Ronacher - · 10 min read

Measuring application performance in Swift using transactions
Product Updates

Measuring application performance in Swift using transactions

Learn how to measure the performance of individual functions in your Swift app by using Sentry's Custom Instrumentation feature.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 6 min read

Application Profiling for Python
Product Updates

Application Profiling for Python

Profiling is an important tool in every developer’s toolkit because it provides a granular view into the execution of your program from your production…

Tony Xiao

Tony Xiao - · 5 min read

Application Profiling for Node.js
Product Updates

Application Profiling for Node.js

Profiling is an important tool in every developer’s toolkit because it provides a granular view into the execution of your program from your production…

Jonas Badalic

Jonas Badalic - · 7 min read

How we run our Python tests in hundreds of environments really fast
Product Updates

How we run our Python tests in hundreds of environments really fast

Not in a reading mood? You also can watch the talk I gave at DjangoCon 2022. One of Sentries core company values is “for every developer”. We want to support…

Anton Pirker

Anton Pirker - · 6 min read

Python 3.11 Release - Top 5 Things to Know
Product Updates

Python 3.11 Release - Top 5 Things to Know

Python 3.11 was released on Oct. 24th, 2022. This latest version makes Python faster and even more user-friendly. If you’re not ready to take the time to read…

Shana MatthewsAnthony Sottile

Shana Matthews, Anthony Sottile - · 6 min read

How Sentry uncovered an N+1 issue in djangoproject.com
Product Updates

How Sentry uncovered an N+1 issue in djangoproject.com

Sentry recently launched Performance Issues, a feature to help developers discover and fix common performance problems in their projects. We tested this…

Shana Matthews

Shana Matthews - · 1 min read

A New Era of Sentry
Product Updates

A New Era of Sentry

This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and automatically store the…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 4 min read

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